2021 Purdue Invitational: Kevin Houseman Posts NCAA A cut in 100 Breaststroke

2021 Purdue Invite

November 18-20, 2021

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, Lafayette, Indiana

Short Course Yards

Results

The second day of the Purdue Invite saw one NCAA A cut along with several other strong performances.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Louisville – 1:36.97 FIU – 1:37.42 Northwestern – 1:37.58

Louisville easily took the win as the team of Tristen Ulett (24.91), Kaylee Wheeler (27.01), Gabi Albiero (23.31) and Arina Openysheva (21.74) combined for a time of 1:36.97. Openysheva had the fastest freestyle split of the entire field.

FIU outpaced Northwestern for second, mainly due to a 21.85 anchor leg from Elinah Phillip, who was over a half second faster than Northwestern’s Ally Larson.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Northwestern – 1:24.68 Louisville – 1:25.16 Purdue – 1:25.23

Northwestern managed to get to the wall first in a tight battle between the top three teams.The team vaulted to the front over the final two legs thanks to Federico Burdisso’s 20.37 split on the butterfly and Andrew Zhang’s 19.27 freestyle split. With their performance, Northwestern picked up an NCAA B-cut. Louisville out-touched Purdue by less than a tenth to take second.

Women’s 400 IM

Abby Hay (Louisville) – 4:08.13 Duda Sumida (Louisville) – 4:09.42 Lola Mull (Northwestern) – 4:18.79

In a battle between two Louisville swimmers, Abby Hay emerged victorious with a time of 4:08.13. Her teammate, Duda Sumida, finished second with her performance of 4:09.42. Both swimmers finished over 9 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Men’s 400 IM

Daniel Sos (Louisville) – 3:45.23 Brett Riley (Purdue) – 3:47.55 Tyler Lu (Northwestern) – 3:49.64

Unlike the women’s race, the men’s race was slightly more even in time distribution, with Daniel Sos earning the win in a time of 3:45.23. Purdue earned a second place finish courtesy of Brett Riley with his time of 3:47.55, while Northwestern freshman Tyler Lu rounded out the top 3.

Women’s 100 Fly

Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 51.72 Tristen Ulett (Louisville) – 52.07 Stephanie Hussey (FIU) – 52.85

Louisville saw another battle in this event, as Gabi Albiero pulled ahead of teammate Tristen Ulett to win, finishing with times of 51.72 and 52.07, respectively.

FIU managed to get a swimmer on the podium, with Stephanie Hussey touching third overall, just a few tenths behind the leaders.

Men’s 100 Fly

Brady Samuels (Purdue) – 45.66 Federico Burdisso (Northwestern) – 46.04 Liam Walker (Purdue) – 47.43

Purdue freshman Brady Samuels threw down a blistering time of 45.66 to win this event by nearly a half a second. His teammate, Liam Walker, touched third to give the Purdue men a 1-3 finish. All three of the top finishers earned an NCAA B-cut with their performances.

Women’s 200 Free

Arina Opensyheva (Louisville) – 1:45.21 Liberty Howell (Missouri State) – 1:47.20 Ally Larson (Northwestern) – 1:47.83

Continuing her strong meet, Louisville’s Arina Opensyheva won this race by a margin of almost 2 seconds. With her time of 1:45.21, Openysheva picked up an NCAA B-cut in the event. Missouri State saw its first podium finish of the night as Liberty Howell touched second in 1:47.20.

Men’s 200 Free

Colton Paulson (Louisville) – 1:34.84 Gustavo Saldo (Louisville) – 1:35.30 Connor Lamastra (Northwestern) – 1:35.45

Louisville claimed the top two spots here, with Colton Paulson coasting ahead of teammate Gustavo Saldo for the victory. The pair put up times of 1:34.84 and 1:35.30, respectively, earning themselves NCAA B-cuts in the process. Former Ivy League Champion Connor Lamastra finished 3rd, also getting under the cut.

Women’s 100 Breast

Tara Vovk (Northwestern) – 59.36 Hannah Brunzell (Northwestern) – 59.45 Sophie Angus (Northwestern) – 59.64

All three of the top finishers broke the 1:00 barrier, as Northwestern swept the podium. The group was led by Tara Vovk, who touched first in a time of 59.36.Her teammates Hannah Brunzell and Sophie Angus touched second and third. All of the top 7 finishers crushed the NCAA B-cut of 1:01.84 during the race.

Men’s 100 Breast

Kevin Houseman (Northwestern) – 51.33 Evgenii Somov (Louisville) – 52.32 Filipe Pinheiro (McKendree) – 53.21

Northwestern completed the breaststroke sweep, as Kevin Houseman hit the wall first in a time of 51.33, picking up the first NCAA A-cut of the meet across both genders. McKendree University got its first podium finish of the meet as Filipe Pinherio finished 3rd overall in a time of 53.21.

Women’s 1 Meter Diving

Mandy Song (FIU) – 313.20 Maha Gouda (FIU) – 302.15 Emily Pfeiffer (Purdue) – 300.60

FIU claimed a 1-2 finish via Mandy Song and Maha Gouda, who scored totals of 313.20 and 302.15 points, respectively. Purdue’s Emily Pfeiffer nearly caught Gouda, hitting a score of 300.60.

Men’s 3 Meter Diving

Tyler Downs (Purdue) – 430.55 Jordan Rzepka (Purdue) – 422.35 Gregory Duncan (Purdue) – 411.65

Purdue swept the podium here, led by US Olympian and freshman Tyler Downs, who scored a total of 430.55 points. Jordan Rzepka finished 2nd, not far behind Downs, with a total of 422.35 points.

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Louisville- 7:06.25 Northwestern- 7:14.61 FIU – 7:15.32

Like the 200 medley relay, Louisville easily picked up the victory with their final time of 7:06.25. The team got a 1:44.74 split from Openysheva, the fastest in the entire field. Northwestern dropped 7 seconds off of their seed time to place second overall.

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Louisville- 6:22.78 Northwestern- 6:27.28 Purdue – 6:29.62

The Louisville men repeated the women’s finish by dominating the event by almost 5 seconds. The team’s fastest split came via Colton Paulson, who touched in a time of 1:34.80 on the second leg.

Team Scores

Men

Purdue 619 Louisville 507 Northwestern 478 Missouri State 257 Navy 239 McKendree 210

Women