Ana Zortea Cracks West Virginia 100 Back Team Record on Day 2 of WVU Invite

WVU Invitational 2021

Team Scores

WOMEN

Villanova – 1270 William & Mary – 1090 West Virginia – 1066 Old Dominion – 671.5 St. Bonaventure – 558.5 Colgate – 500

MEN

West Virginia – 1416.5 Villanova – 1037.5 William & Mary – 771.5 Old Dominion – 762 St. Bonaventure – 759.5 Colgate – 356

Through the 2nd day of the WVU Invite, the hosting Mountaineers have expanded their lead in the men’s standings, while the WVU women have slipped to 3rd. Villanova has maintained its lead in the women’s meet, but William & Mary made significant moves today.

West Virginia’s Ana Zortea won the women’s 100 back in 53.41, marking a new personal best for Zortea. Additionally, Zortea broke the West Virginia program record, which had stood at 53.50.She was out very quick in tonight’s race, splitting a 25.69 on the first 50. She also swam a 25.03 on the lead-off leg of the West Virginia A 200 medley relay, although the relay was ultimately DQ’d.

William & Mary’s Missy Cundiff had another excellent performance on day 2. After swimming a 21.98 50 free in prelims of the 50 free on day 1, Cundiff swam another lifetime best tonight, taking the women’s 100 fly in 54.61. The swim marked a big drop from her previous best of 55.77, which she set at the 2020 CAA Championships. Cundiff still has yet to repeat her 21.9 from yesterday morning, splitting a 22.15 on the anchor of W&M’s 200 medley relay tonight.

WVU 5th year David Dixon won the men’s 100 fly tonight, clocking a season best 47.39. He was able to lead a 1-2 charge by the Mountaineers, as Zhenya Ingram took 2nd in 48.25. Dixon flexed his butterfly endurance in tonight’s race, taking the swim out in 22.47, before coming home in 24.92.

Old Dominion picked up a win tonight, with Jacob Cobb storming to a 3:56.87 in the men’s 400 IM. He swam a very balanced race, splitting 51.62 on fly, 58.51 on back, 1:11.68 on breast, and 55.06 on free.

West Virginia went 1-2-3 in the men’s 100 breast, with Fausto Huerta leading the way in 54.08. Joe Schaefer came in 2nd with a 55.63, while Jake Young clocked a 57.02 for 3rd.

Other event winners: