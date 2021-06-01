2021 Mare Nostrum Canet – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

June 1-2, 2021

Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Day 1 prelims recap

Canet-en-Roussillon will host the second of three stops on the Mare Nostrum tour, after a field of the world’s top swimmers passed through Monte Carlo last week and will move to Barcelona later this week.

In tonight’s finals, we should see Swedish Olympic champ Sarah Sjostrom in her return to competition after breaking her elbow earlier this year. Sjostrom, the world record-holder in the 100 fly, will focus in on freestyle events leading up to this summer’s Olympics, and she’s got the 50 free on the agenda for tonight.

Pernille Blume is the top qualifier there after prelims, with Sjostrom sitting second.

Another Swedish swimming legend is returning in Canet: 43-year-old Therese Alshammar will also compete in that 50 free final.

Women’s 50 Back – Final

Top 3:

Pilhatsch (AUT) – 28.34 Mahieu (FRA) – 28.59 Azevedo (POR) – 28.69

Austria’s Caroline Pilhatsch held up her top qualifying spot from this morning, going 28.34 for the win. She held off a stiff challenge from Pauline Mahieu, who was about two tenths behind in both prelims and finals. Pilhatsch was about six tenths off her career-best from 2019 Worlds. Mahieu’s swim was a lifetime-best by about a tenth.

Portugal’s Rafaela Azevedo moved up to third, going six tenths faster than this morning. 2005-born Mary-Ambre Moluh of France (that would make her 15 or 16 this year) went 29.06 for fourth.

Men’s 50 Back – Final

Top 3:

Tomac (FRA) – 25.19 Gonzalez (ESP) – 25.34 Ndoye (FRA) – 25.51

Mewen Tomac finished only about three tenths off his career-best, passing up top prelims qualifier Hugo Gonzalez for the win. Tomac was 25.19, a solid chunk behind his lifetime-best swim of 24.80 from December. Gonzalez went 25.34 for Spain.

Tomac’s countryman Yohann Ndoye Brouard was third in 25.51, well behind the top two.

Women’s 50 Free – Final

Top 3:

Blume (DEN) – 24.06 Henique (FRA) – 24.69 Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.81

Reigning Olympic champ Pernille Blume owned this heat, blasting a 24.09 to win by more than half a second. In fact, Blume was about 0.44 seconds faster than her prelims swim, and her prelims swim would still have won tonight’s final. This is the second time in the past three weeks that Blume has hit 24.0 – she was 24.06 in mid-May and still sits #2 in the world for the season.

French record-holder Melanie Henique moved up to second in 24.69, three-tenths from her national mark.

In her return to racing, Sarah Sjostrom faded to third in the final, adding twotenths from her prelims swim of 24.68. The 27-year-old Sjostrom has missed significant time recovering from a broken elbow, but still sits #3 in the world ranks for the season with a 24.07 from before her injury.

Spain’s Lidon Munoz was fourth in 25.06, and Swedish legend Therese Alshammar went 25.52, cutting three-tenths from her prelims swim in a comeback at age 43. Alshammar finished just .01 off the FINA B cut, though she’d need to hit the A cut for an Olympic berth assuming Sjostrom swims the event.

Men’s 50 free – Final

Top 3:

Manaudou (FRA) / Fratus (BRA) – 22.12 — Seeliger (SWE) – 22.30

It was a thriller of a men’s 50 free, with Florent Manaudou and Bruno Fratus tying for gold. Both were 22.12. For Manaudou, that’s actually slower than his prelims swim (22.02). Fratus was the exact opposite, blowing out his morning swim (22.50) to move up three spots.

Sweden’s Bjorn Seeliger was 22.30, also adding a couple tenths from heats.

Women’s 800 free – Timed Finals

Top 3:

Men’s 400 free – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 back – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 200 back – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 100 breast – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 100 breast – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 100 fly – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 100 fly – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 free – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 200 free – Final

Top 3: