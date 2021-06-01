2021 Mare Nostrum Canet – Day 1 Prelims Recap

MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

June 1-2, 2021

Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results

The second stop of the 2021 Mare Nostrum began this morning in Canet, France. The biggest news out of this meet is the return of Swedish swimmers Sarah Sjostrom and Therese Alshammar to the pool. Sjostrom is recovering from an elbow injury from February while Alshammar announced her return to competitive swimming at the age of 43.

Both competed this morning in the heats of the 50 freestyle. Sjostrom qualified second with a time of 24.68 behind the top qualifier Pernille Blume of Denmark. Sjostrom had swum a 24.07 in February prior to her injury. Alshammar who’s best time of 23.88 came in 2009, swam a 25.83 to qualify in sixth place.

A number of Olympians are swimming in Canet including Katinka Hosszu, Chad le Clos, Yulia Efimova, and Florent Manaudou.

Hosszu is the top qualifier in the 200 backstroke (2:14.11) and second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.12) behind fellow Hungarian Evelin Verraszto (2:01.56).

South African Le Clos was third this morning in the 100 butterfly in 53.72 behind Mehdy Metella of France (52.88) and American Dylan Carter (53.03). Le Clos swam the 200 free immediately following the 100 butterfly and qualified sixth in 1:50.71. Enzo Tesic is the top qualifier in the 200 freestyle at 1:48.84.

Jessica Vall Montero of Spain led the way in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.14 followed by Efimova in second at 1:08.33. Byanca Rodriguez Villanueva of Mexico sits in third at 1:08.57.

Manadou of France is the top qualifier in the 50 freestyle at 22.02. He is just .08 seconds ahead of Swede Bjoern Seeliger at 22.10.