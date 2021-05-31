Sarah Sjostrom & Therese Alshammar Will Make Race Returns This Week in Canet

Mare Nostrum Series – Canet

June 1-2, 2021

Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Beginning on Tuesday, in Canet, France, the seconds stop of the Mare Nostrum Series will kick off in Canet, France.

The meet will serve as a comeback event for two major Swedish stars. One is Sarah Sjostrom, who hasn’t raced since breaking her elbow in early February, which required surgery and months of rehab.

The other is 43-year old Swedish swimming legend Therese Alshammar, who is entered in the 50 free with a seed time of 25.80, which makes her the 16th seed (behind the top-seeded Sjostrom, who is also the World Record holder in the event).

If she races, this will be her first official competition swim since November of 2016, where she raced at the Swedish National Championships a week after announcing that the meet would be her last. She finished 2nd at that meet in a short course 25.13.

Before the rise of Sjostrom, Alshammar was the biggest star of swimming in Sweden. She won 3 medals at the 2000 Olympic Games, including silvers individually in the 50 free and 100 free and bronze as part of the country’s 400 free relay.

That was the second of 6 Olympic Games for her, making her the first (and still only) female swimmer to participate in 6 Olympic Games. At her last Olympics, in 2016, she raced the 50 free and finished 15th. She was also the flag bearer for Sweden at the opening ceremonies that year.

Alshammar won her first national short course title in 1991, the 50 backstroke, and would go on to compete at the international level for 25 years.

She took a break from her racing career in 2013 to give birth to her son Fred before returning to the sport to train toward Tokyo.

Since retirement, Alshammar has appeared on television several times, including in the celebrity dance competition show Let’s Dance.

Sjostrom, the current queen of Swedish swimming, reacted to the news of Alshammar’s return on social media, captioning the post with “Goals”. Sjostrom, who won her first World Championship gold medal in 2009 at age 14, is currently 27 years old.