Futures Qualifier Aaron Martin (2022) Verbally Commits to Brown

Aaron Martin from Evanston, Illinois has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University for the 2022-23 school year.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Brown University! I cannot wait to study and train at such an excellent school. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me along the way. Go Bruno🐻!!”

Martin is a junior at Evanston Township High School; he swims year-round with YWCA Flying Fish. He concentrates mainly on freestyle and backstroke and has improved significantly this year. As a sophomore at the 2020 CSL South Conference Championships, he swam the 100/200 free and finished 5th in each with 48.68 and 1:46.69. He clocked PBs in both events (48.13/1:43.10) a week later at Districts, then swam the 200 free at States (1:44.42). This year, he improved to 46.31/1:39.58 at the CSL South Championships, and he added a PB in the 50 free (21.70) leading off the 200 free relay. At the Illinois Swimming Winter Open in March, he took another .4 off his 100 free time (45.95) and picked up a new time in the 500 (4:40.68). He also notched PBs in the LCM 100/200/400 free (53.32/1:58.81/4:22.01).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.58

100 free – 45.95

50 free – 21.89

500 free – 4:40.68

200 back – 1:59.35

100 back – 53.91

The Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season but Brown placed 4th (after Harvard, Princeton, and Yale) at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Martin’s best 200 free time would have scored in the C final. It took 20.87 in the 50 free, 45.62 in the 100 free, 1:49.52 in the 200 back, and 49.72 in the 100 back to make finals.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

