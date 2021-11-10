2021 Futures Qualifier Benjamin Spragg Sends Verbal to DIII Colby College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colby College has picked up a verbal commitment from breast and IM specialist Benjamin Spragg for the fall of 2022. Spragg swims year-round for Coach Scott Ward at Eagles Swim Team. He is in his senior year at River Hill High School.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal committment to further my academic and athletic careers at Colby College! I would like to express my gratitude to my parents, my coaches, and my teammates, who all have supported me throughout my swimming journey. Go Mules!!

Spragg has picked up three 2021 Futures cuts so far this year. In February he competed at the Maryland Virtual Meet, where he claimed personal best times in the 1000 free, 100 back, 100 and 200 breast, and 100 fly. His 200 breast time of 2:07.17 qualified him for the summer championship meet.

A month later, he went a best time in the 400 IM at the FL ISCA International Senior Meet. He met the qualifying time standard comfortably, going a 4:06.38 to put him 1.2 seconds under the benchmark.

He earned his final Futures cut this summer at the 2021 NCSA Summer Championships. He swam the 200 back, the 100 and 200 breast, and the 200 and 400 IM at the long course meet. He went best time in every event except the 100 breast. He went his Futures cut in finals of the 200 IM, dropping 1.7 seconds between sessions to go a time of 2:12.13.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:00.05

200 breast – 2:07.17

200 IM – 1:57.07

400 IM – 4:06.38

Colby College did not have a full season during the 2020-2021 year. The NESCAC opted out of competition and canceled their conference championships. In the spring of 2020, Colby finished 5th at the NESCAC Championships. Ryan Bedell picked up the team’s only medal, touching second in the 1000 free. He holds the school record in the 1650 free.

Spragg will be a strong addition to Colby’s IM group. His 400 IM time is 3 seconds faster than the record Jack MacPhee set at the 2020 NESCAC Championships. Spragg will be one of the team’s top 200 IMers and breaststrokers when he joins in the 2022-2023 season.

The Mules will welcome Spragg on campus as a member of the class of 2026.

