2021 FINA World Aquatic C’ships To Revise Dates Due To Olympic Overlap

With the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of the new Tokyo Olympic Games dates for next year, the big question to be asked from a swimming perspective is what will happen to the 2021 FINA World Aquatic Championships?

The revised Olympic Games’ dates are now set for July 23rd – August 8th, as we reported today. However, the 2021 World Championships dates are slated for July 16th – August 1st, overlapping with the Olympic Games.

When asked last week about the possibility of the 2021 World Championships being moved whenever the new Olympic dates would be determined, FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu stated, “If they do it in summer, then we (will have to change) the dates (of the world championships).”

Now that the Olympic Games dates have indeed been IOC-approved for the summer of 2021, FINA says it will consult with organizers of the 2021 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka to examine a revision to the proposed dates for the Championships.

‘FINA will also consult with stakeholders including athletes, coaches, national federations, TV partners and sponsors in order to determine the most appropriate solution.’

“Faced with the unprecedented need to reschedule the Olympic Games, our friends at the IOC and Tokyo 2020 have reacted with great speed and professionalism. To already know the dates is very helpful to federations and athletes everywhere. FINA would like to express its best wishes to all those who have committed themselves to making the aquatics competitions of Tokyo 2020 the great success that I know they will be,” said FINA President Dr. Julio C. Maglione.