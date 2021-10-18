2021 Comen Cup Concludes With Multiple Age Records

2021 COMEN CUP/MEDITERRANEAN CUP

Friday, October 15th – Sunday, October 17th

Belgrade, Serbia

LCM (50m)

The 2021 Comen Cup wrapped up over the weekend, with young swimmers convening in Belgrade to contest long course meters.

Among the highlights from the 3-day affair was the Bosnia-Herzegovina national record that bit the dust, courtesy of Iman Avdic.

Competing in the women’s 400m IM, 14-year-old Avdic fired off a time of 4:58.24 to establish a new national mark.

Avdic held the previous national record in the 5:01.09 she registered in February of this year, so she became the first-ever woman from her nation to get under the 5:00 threshold in this 4IM event.

On the men’s side, 15-year-old Petar Popovic produced a new Serbian age record n the 100m freestyle. The teen logged a time of 52.46. That wiped out his own previous personal best of 53.73 from last November.

His compatriot Ognjen Kovacevic logged a new Serbian age record of 16-year-olds in the 100m backstroke. Kovacevic hit a time of 58.37 to enter the record books.

Top performances can be attributed to Italy’s Lorenzo Galossi, with the 15-year-old posting a winning effort of 3:55.o2 in the 400m free and 1:50.88 in the 200m free.

His teammate Filippo Bertoni did damage in the 400m and 500m freestyles as well, claiming silver in the former in 3:55.21 while taking gold in the latter in 15:32.21.

Turkey’s Talya Erdogan won the women’s 800m free in 8:54.33 and also hit a time of 4:21.67 in the 400m free.