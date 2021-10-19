Tatsumi International Swimming Center Set To Become Ice Rink

Storied aquatic facility Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center is about to undergo some major changes over the next several years.

At an expenditure approaching the 165 million yen mark ($1.4 million USD), the facility that hosted the water polo competition at this summer’s Olympic Games will be converted into a year-round public ice rink. The project’s estimated completion is set for the year 2025.

Tatsumi opened in 1993 with the purpose of widely promoting the sport of swimming and building an overall healthy lifestyle for Japanese constituents.

Its history includes seeing two long course and one short course world record being broken within its pool walls. Kosuke Kitajima hit his 2:07.51 WR in the LCM 200 breast in 2008 while Ippei Watanabe logged his 2:06.67 WR in the same event in 2017. Yuko Nakanishi hit a women’s SCM 200 fly mark of 2:03.12 in 2008 for a new WR.

In 2011, Tatsumi was closed for damage to movable floor of the main pool, caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake, while additional renovations took place in 2018.

Talks of Tatsumi being turned into an ice rink had been around since 2019. The Japan Times reported then that the Tokyo metropolitan government was looking into three future scenarios for the Tatsumi facility, keeping it as a pool or converting it into an ice arena or a gym.