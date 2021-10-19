Iowa State Advances to 3-0 With Win Over South Dakota Women

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Ames, Iowa

Courtesy: Iowa Athletics

The Iowa State swimming and diving team (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) took the win over South Dakota (1-2, 0-0 Summit) by a score of 176-64 on Saturday. The Cyclones captured every event victory and set two new DakotaDome pool records, while improving their series record against the Coyotes to 13-0.

The Cyclones picked up right where they left off, taking the victory in the 400 meter medley relay. The team of Emily Haan , Lehr Thorson , Lucia Rizzo and Sophia Goushchina combined for the pool-record time of 4:17.80.

Three sweeps ensued prior to the first dive break, in the 800 meter free, 200 meter free and the 200 meter IM. Sydney Jackson notably touched first in the 800 free with 9:19.74, 8.06 seconds before the next finisher.

Carley Caughron grabbed sole possession of her first collegiate win, taking the 50 meter free title in 26.76. Fellow newcomer Maddie Ziegert touched second with 27.28.

Lucia Rizzo took ownership of the 200 meter IM victory with 2:22.41. With the win, the senior inched closer to cracking into the top-20 all-time point scorers list as 23 points now separates her following the dual. The 200 IM led into the first dive break where the Cyclones led the Coyotes 78-15.

Winter Craig beat out Rizzo in the 200 fly to claim her first victory as a Cyclone and the new pool record out of the dive break. Craig nabbed the win with 2:20.31, with Rizzo (2:22.64) and Miller (2:25.26) timing in second and third, good for the fourth sweep of the dual.

Ashley Bengtson cemented two event titles in the dual and three on the weekend. The sophomore beat out competitors in the 200 meter free (2:06.07) 100 meter free (58.64).

Elizabeth Richardson grabbed her first victory of the season in the 200 meter back with 2:20.73. Haan followed with 2:21.72 for third and Anna Ellis swam to 2:25.75 for fourth.

In the next event, Brinley Horras cleared 100 career points with her win in the 400 meter free. The sophomore nailed down the 10th event win of the dual for the Cyclones with her time of 4:29.31.

On the boards, Michelle Schlossmacher Smith dove to her third and fourth victory on the weekend. The senior totaled a score of 262.73 on the one-meter. Jayna Misra took second with 258.68.

On the three-meter, Schlossmacher Smith grabbed another first-place finish with 290.93, her third Zone cut in 24 hours. Joscelyn Buss dove to a new PR of 272.93, topping her previous PR set earlier this season by .91.

The weekend closed out with a 200 meter free relay victory. The team of Ziegert, Andie Quirke , Goushchina and Caughron took the final victory with 1:48.68.

“Our women did an outstanding job standing up and competing,” Head Coach Duane Sorenson said. “We swam in a 25-meter pool versus most of our meets being in 25-yard pools, so a little different strategy and stroke count. They were out there lighting it up. Started off the meet by setting the pool record in the 400 medley relay and then Winter Craig set the record in the 200 fly. It was fun to see her hard work really pay off.”

ON DECK- Nebraska

The Cyclones return home Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. for the first home dual of the season. Admission to Beyer Pool is free and open to the public.

Courtesy: South Dakota Athletics

Elisabeth Timmer continued her winning ways, claiming two event titles to lead the South Dakota State women’s swimming and diving team in dual competition against Iowa State Friday night at the Marshall Center Pool. Iowa State came away with a 158-78 victory after winning 11 of 13 events.

The reigning Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Timmer remained undefeated in the 50-yard freestyle this season, clocking a winning time of 24.04 seconds. She later made it a sweep of the sprints by earning a victory in the 100 freestyle by nearly two full seconds in a time of 52.21 seconds.

The Jackrabbit duo of Kelsey Kocon and Emma Walz finished second and third, respectively, in a closely contested 100-yard backstroke race. Sophia Goushchina of Iowa State won the race in 58.04 seconds, followed by Kocon (:58.36) and Walz (:58.46).

Timmer and Kocon made up half of South Dakota State’s runner-up 400 freestyle relay in the final event of the night, teaming with Emma Bachelder and Makenzie Herzog for a time of 3:34.72. Bachelder also placed third in the 100 freestyle individually in 54.68 seconds for an SDSU squad that fell to 1-2 in duals on the season.

In diving competition, Abbi Rouse placed second in 1-meter diving with a score of 242.55 points. Aleni Stoakes placed third both in 1-meter diving and on the 3-meter board with respective scores of 235.57 and 247.43.

UP NEXT

Both the Jackrabbits’ men’s and women’s squads will be in action Saturday, traveling to Fort Dodge, Iowa, for a double dual against Iowa Central and Barton (Kan.). Start time is 1 p.m. at Fort Dodge High School.