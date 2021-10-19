Matthew McDonald To Head To Minnesota in Mid-Season Transfer

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew McDonald will transfer to Minnesota from NC State for the spring semester, marking yet another mid-season transfer for this season.

“I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining the University of Minnesota in the spring to continue my academic and swimming career. Thank you so much to friends, family and coaches for helping me through this process. GO GOPHERS”

McDonald swam as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, where he competed in two meets for the Wolfpack. At the UNC Invite, he made B finals in the 100 freestyle (45.20), and C finals in the 50 freestyle (20.92) and 100 butterfly (49.21). He received an injury during that season, however, and didn’t swim at another meet that season.

He’s currently living in Raleigh and training with the TAC Titans until his move to Minnesota in the spring. His best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 20.59

100 freestyle: 44.97

200 freestyle: 1:42.32

100 backstroke: 49.99

100 butterfly: 49.21

Minnesota is a member of the Big 10 conference. At the 2021 NCAA championships, Minnesota placed 21st among men’s teams, while NC State placed eighth. For the 2019-20 season, the most recent for which times are available, McDonald would have had the fastest 100 butterfly of the season for Minnesota and the second-fastest 100 free.

McDonald will be able to add to the team’s depth, and potentially become one of its best sprinters, likely contributing to relays. At last season’s Big Ten Championships, McDonald would have had the second-fastest 100 freestyle time out of any Minnesota competitors, behind Lucas Farrar’s 43.83. He also would’ve had the fourth-fastest Minnesota performance in the 100 butterfly at the Big Ten Championships.

The Minnesota team has had a strong start to this season, defeating Purdue by almost sixty points on October 15. The Gophers have a strong distance team including the likes of Bar Soloveychik, James Freeman, and Sawyer Grimes, but is currently rebuilding its sprint team. McDonald will swim with newcomers like freshman Chris Morris, who is the Class AA Minnesota high school state record holder in the 100 butterfly, and freshman Andrew Garner, a Florida high school finalist in the 100 free.

Bowe Becker, a Minnesota alum and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner as part of the 400 freestyle relay, has returned as a volunteer assistant coach for the team. His addition should help with recruiting and with the team’s sprint credibility.

