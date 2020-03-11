2020 Zone B: Miami Goes 1-2-3-4 On Men’s Platform, Dinsmore Returns To NCAAs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2020 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 13

Zone C: Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14

Host schools, with live result links: Zone A: West Virginia University (Results) Zone B: University of Georgia (Results) Zone C: University of Kentucky (Results) Zone D: Southern Methodist University (Results) Zone E: University of Utah (Results)

Women:

Men:

2017 NCAA platform dive champ David Dinsmore qualified easily for NCAAs as Miami went 1-2-3-4 on men’s platform on day 3.

Last year at NCAAs, Dinsmore was 2nd and Zach Cooper 4th on platform. They both earned NCAA invites today with a dominant Hurricanes showing. Dinsmore won by more than 100 points, and looks like one of two contenders for the NCAA title, along with two-time defending champ Jordan Windle of Texas.

Dinsmore and Cooper will each only dive on platform at NCAAs, but should score double digits each. Meanwhile Maxwell Flory added a third diving event and Brodie Scapens a second. Both freshmen are A final contenders in multiple events.

Beyond Miami, NC State qualified diver James Brady, who could help them in a thick team points race. Brady qualified for NCAAs as a freshman and sophomore, but missed qualifying last year and has yet to score nationally.

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.