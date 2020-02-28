2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships continues tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter diving, and 200 free relay. We’re in for a good show as Cal and Stanford battle for a lead. When projecting scores based on this morning’s prelims, the Bears were just 8.5 points ahead of the Cardinal. However, diving finals already took place, and the Cardinal gained a huge advantage.

After setting the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims, Cal’s defending champion Abbey Weitzeil is chasing her own American and NCAA Record tonight. We could see the 2nd-ever swim under 21. USC’s Louise Hansson will also step up to defend her title as the top seed in the 200 IM. ASU has the top 3 seeds for the 500 free, led by Emma Nordin, who set a lifetime best in prelims. However, that event also features reigning NCAA Champion Brooke Forde of Stanford.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:25.15

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:40.96

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 4:32.89

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin had a huge swim tonight. She dropped over 3 seconds from her lifetime best in prelims, racing to a 4:33.74 for the win. That knocked almost a second off the school record set by Cierra Runge in 2019. Teammate Runge gave them 2 on the podium with a 3:36.06 for bronze. Erica Laning was 7th for the Sun Devils in 4:40.44.

Stanford’s Morgan Tankersley dropped over a second from her best to take silver in 4:35.99. Teammate Brooke Forde, the reigning NCAA Champion, was 4th in 4:37.09. The Cardinal made up half the A final. Lauren Pitzer (4:37.19) was 5th and Erin Voss (4:39.81) was 6th. Cal’s Robin Neumann finished 8th there in 4:41.36.

Arizona All-American Kirsten Jacobsen won the B final by over a second in 4:37.91. Cal freshman Ayla Spitz made a big drop. She took 3.5 seconds off her best this morning, and lowered it again by over 3 seconds tonight. Spitz broke 4:40 for the first time in 4:39.24 as she out-touched Stanford’s Katie Drabot (4:39.33).

There were 3 Cal freshmen in that B heat, all swimming best times again. Rachel Klinker took 6th in the heat with a 4:42.73, just ahead of teammate Sarah Dimeco (4:43.22). Arizona also had 3 there. Ayumi Macias touched 5th in the heat with a 4:42.15. Hannah Cox was 8th in 4:43.95.

ASU’s Caitlyn Wilson and Lindsay Looney swam to a 1-2 finish in the C final. Wilson clipped her lifetime best to win the heat in 4:43.79. Looney, a freshman dropped 2.5 seconds. She made a move on the final 50 to nearly catch Wilson, narrowly behind in 4:43.88.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67

Meet Record: Katinka Hosszu (USC), 2012, 1:52.26

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.76

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 1:52.50

GOLD: Louise Hansson, USC, 1:54.09 SILVER: Izzy Ivey, Cal, 1:54.67 BRONZE: Alicia Wilson, Cal, 1:55.85

Stanford’s lone scorer in this event, Zoe Bartel, stepped it up to win the B final, holding off UCLA’s Ella Kirschke on the final leg. Bartel won the race in 1:58.44, while Kirschke dropped a lifetime besst 1:58.65 for 2nd. Arizona freshman Axana Merckx (1:58.84) was just a hundredth shy of a lifetime best in 3rd.

ASU is really on a roll here. Freshman Jade Foelske broke 2:00 for the first time to win the C final in 1:59.25. The top 4 swimmers all broke the barrier for the first time. Washington State’s Lauren Burckel was a close 2nd in 1:59.41. UCLA’s Amy Okada was 3rd in 1:59.55, and ASU’s Lizzy Spears followed in 1:59.97. After qualifying 18th this morning, USC’s Maggie Aroesty pulled out for an undisclosed medical reason.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING

Pac-12 Record: Victoria Ishimatsu (USC), 2011, 366.75

Meet Record: Victoria Ishimatsu (USC), 2011, 366.75

2019 Champion: Maria Polyakova (UCLA) – 335.70

GOLD: Ruby Neave, UCLA, 329.30 SILVER: Mia Paulsen, Stanford, 325.65 BRONZE: Carolina Sculti, Stanford, 324.85

This event is huge for Stanford, as they had 2 medalists in Mia Paulsen and Carolina Sculti. They also had Daria Lenz take 5th place. Diving is going to be a big advantage at this meet as they battle Cal for the title.

UCLA gets a boost here as Ruby Neave took the title and teammate Hannah Butler took 8th, keeping the Bruins on top despite 2019 champion Maria Polyakova graduating after last season. USC also had 2 finalists with Morenike Agunbiade (4th) and Naomi Gowlett (7th). Arizona’s Gracie Sleeman was 7th.

You can view diving results here.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Cal (2019) – 1:24.55

Meet Record: Cal (2018) – 1:25.87

NCAA Record: Cal (2019) – 1:24.55

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

