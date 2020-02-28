FIU Freshman Jasmine Nocentini Swims 22.23 50 FR on Day 2 of C-USA Championship

Conference USA – Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Florida International – 337 Rice – 292.5 Florida Atlantic – 169 Old Dominion – 127 Marshall – 119.5 North Texas – 119

Florida International continues to lead the C-USA Championships through the 2nd day of competition, taking home titles in 3 of the 5 events competed today. FIU freshman Jasmine Nocentini won the 50 free with a personal best 22.23. Notably, Nocentini’s time ties what it took to earn an invite to NCAAs last year. FIU had another freshman post a high finish in the race, with Lamija Medosevic swimming a 22.70 for 3rd. Rice senior Kate Nezelek took 2nd with a 22.45.

Nocentini and Medosevic also teamed up to held FIU earn the win in the 200 free relay at the end of the session. Nocenti led the relay off in 22.70, significantly slower than her winning time from the 50 free. Sophomore Helga Fodor went next for FIU, splitting 22.38, with Medosevic following in 22.54, and sophomore Paloma Sanchez anchoring in 22.61, finishing in 1:30.23. Fodor, Medosevic, and Sanchez posted the top 3 splits in the field respectively.

FIU was also dominant in diving, posting a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in 3 meter diving. Freshman Mandy Song led the way with a final score of 363.05, and was followed by sophomore Maha Gouda (344.10), junior Rachel Foord (317.90), senior Britany Haskell (285.10), and senior Brooke Bouchard (284.00) taking the next 4 spots respectively.

Rice’s Ellery Parish stopped FIU from picking up another title on the day. FIU junior Stephanie Hussey got out to an early lead in the 500 free, flipping at 1:52.41 at the 200 mark to lead the field by nearly 2 full seconds. Parish, also a junior, pushed the pace in the middle of the race, taking over the lead and holding on to get her hand on the wall first. Parish won the 500 with a final time of 4:48.19, while Hussey finished 2nd with a 4:49.78.

Rice also picked up a win in the 200 IM, with sophomore Marta Cano claiming the title in 1:59.92. Cano was 4th at the 150 mark, but brought it home in a blistering 27.31 on the freestyle leg, posting the fastest free split in the field by 1.51 seconds.