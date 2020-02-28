2020 W. Pac-12s: Stanfords Forde, Voss, and Nordmann Scratch 200 Free

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships continue on Friday in Federal Way. Swimmers will compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast. There were several scratched ahead of day 3 prelims, mostly from swimmers who were entered in multiple events for the day.

USC’s #8 seeds are out in the 100 back and 100 breast. The Trojans’ Maggie Aroesty scratched the 100 breast. She also had to scratch the 200 IM C final last night due to an undisclosed medical reason. Teammate Laticia Transom scratched out of the 100 back. She’ll swim the 200 free, where she’s the 2nd seed and a big title threat after posting the fastest split of the field in Wednesday’s 800 free relay.

Stanford’s Brooke Forde, #22, scratched the 200 free. That’s not a surprise, as she’s competing as the top seed in the 400 IM. Teammate Erin Voss (#17) also scratched out of the 200 free in favor of the 100 back, where she’s seeded 5th. Fellow Cardinal Lucie Nordmann was the only scratch in the 100 fly. Nordmann will also be swimming the 100 back as the 6th seed.

As earlier reported by SwimSwam, Cal’s Sarah Darcel will not be competing this week due to an injury, so that mean’s the #4 seed is out of the 400 IM. USC’s Aela Janvier (#17) was the only other scratch in the event. Janvier will be swimming the 100 back, where she’s the 13th seed.

DAY 3 SCRATCHES