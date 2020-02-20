2020 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first prelims session of the 2020 B1G Championships is underway this morning, featuring the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. After an exciting night of relays, let’s get into some individual racing. Kathrin Demler is the top seed in the 500 free, coming in with a season best of 4:37.22. Michigan’s distance duo of Sierra Schmidt and Kaitlynn Sims sit just behind Demler heading into today. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson is the top seed in the 200 IM by over 4 seconds. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil is the top seed by a signifcant margin in the 50 free, coming in at 21.60. However, Ohio State’s Freya Rayner split an incredible 21.05 on the medley relay last night, and if she can recapture that magic from a flat start, Rayner could give Macneil a run for her money.

500 FREE – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: G Ryan – 4:34.28

Meet Record: G Ryan – 4:34.40

Pool Record: Mackenzie Padington – 4:37.01

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.30

Defending Champion: Chantal Nack – 4:36.55

200 IM – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Beata Nelson – 1:50.79

– 1:50.79 Meet Record: Beata Nelson – 1:52.27

– 1:52.27 Pool Record: Emma Reaney – 1:55.18

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

Defending Champion: Beata Nelson – 1:52.27

50 FREE – PRELIMS: