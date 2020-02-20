2020 SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships continue this morning in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers are set to compete in prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free. Florida’s Kieran Smith, who smashed the 500 free NCAA Record last night, will headline the men’s 400 IM. He’ll be up against the reigning champ, though, as teammate Bobby Finke is also in the mix. Erika Brown of Tennessee is chasing her 3rd-straight title in the 100 fly and will look to take down her own SEC Meet Record, which she set in 2018 and tied in 2019.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record: Elizabeth Beisel (Florida), 2012, 3:58.35

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:10.00

2019 Champion: Emma Barksdale (South Carolina) – 4:01.52

MEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record: Hugo Gonzalez (Auburn), 2018, 3:35.76

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42

2019 Champion: Bobby Finke (Florida) – 3:40.94

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2018/2019, 49.85

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 2019, 49.26

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.34

2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee) – 49.85

MEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2017, 44.21

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90

2019 Champion: Maxime Rooney (Florida) – 45.06

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Shannon Vreeland (Georgia), 2014, 1:41.83

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:45.12

2019 Champion: Erin Falconer (Auburn) – 1:43.04

MEN’S 200 FREE