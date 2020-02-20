2020 SEC Up/Mid/Downs: Florida Men Poised to Take the Lead on Day 3

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama continued this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free. We’ll see those events contested in finals, as well as the women’s 3-meter diving. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and how it may impact the team standings.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

MEN’S TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

There are no relays or men’s diving events tonight, so everything impacting the team standings will come from the individual races. The defending champion Florida Gators should take over the lead tonight from Texas A&M. That’s largely due to the Gators’ 5 finalists in the 400 IM, led by 2019 medalists Kieran Smith, Grant Sanders, and Bobby Finke.

After going from 10th to 5th on day 2, Georgia should continue to rise. They look capable of moving up to 3rd, as they’re currently only 21.5 points behind Alabama and have twice as many total scorers and championship finalists as the Crimson Tide tonight. Florida and Georgia are the only teams with more than 2 championship finalists.

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 1 5 1 7 Florida 9 4 1 14 Alabama 2 1 2 5 Kentucky 0 4 4 8 Georgia 4 3 3 10 Tennessee 2 2 3 7 Auburn 2 1 3 5 Missouri 2 4 3 9 South Carolina 1 0 2 3 LSU 1 0 2 3

MEN’S 400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 0 2 1 3 Florida 5 0 0 5 Alabama 1 0 1 2 Kentucky 0 2 2 4 Georgia 2 3 0 5 Tennessee 0 0 1 1 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 1 2 3 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 1 1

MEN’S 100 FLY

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 0 1 0 1 Florida 2 3 0 5 Alabama 1 0 1 2 Kentucky 0 1 0 1 Georgia 1 0 1 2 Tennessee 1 1 1 3 Auburn 1 1 2 4 Missouri 2 1 1 4 South Carolina 0 0 2 2 LSU 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 200 FREE

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 1 2 0 3 Florida 2 1 1 4 Alabama 0 1 0 1 Kentucky 0 1 2 3 Georgia 1 0 2 3 Tennessee 1 1 1 3 Auburn 1 0 1 2 Missouri 0 2 0 2 South Carolina 1 0 0 1 LSU 1 0 1 2

WOMEN’S TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

Note: does not include diving.

Tennessee is poised to extend their lead with the most total scorers and the most championship finalists. They have a chance to win every event tonight with Tess Cieplucha, Erika Brown, and Meghan Small. Florida should be able to hold on to their 2nd place standing, though they could close the gap with Tennessee depending on how diving goes. Kentucky and Texas A&M have a chance to battle to move into the 3rd spot with 9 scorers each, while current 3rd-place Auburn has no championship finalists tonight.

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee 6 4 3 13 Florida 4 1 6 11 Auburn 0 5 2 7 Kentucky 3 3 3 9 Georgia 3 2 1 6 Texas A&M 3 3 3 9 Alabama 3 2 0 5 Missouri 0 1 2 3 Arkansas 1 1 0 2 South Carolina 1 1 1 3 LSU 0 1 2 3 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee 2 0 2 4 Florida 3 1 2 6 Auburn 0 1 0 1 Kentucky 1 1 1 3 Georgia 0 1 1 2 Texas A&M 1 1 0 2 Alabama 1 1 0 2 Missouri 0 1 1 2 Arkansas 0 1 0 1 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee 2 3 1 6 Florida 1 0 0 1 Auburn 0 1 1 2 Kentucky 1 1 1 3 Georgia 1 0 0 1 Texas A&M 0 2 2 4 Alabama 2 0 0 2 Missouri 0 0 1 1 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 1 1 0 2 LSU 0 0 2 2 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 200 FREE