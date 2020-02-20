2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We kick off this morning with the 500 free, where 2019 NCAA runner-up Paige Madden leads the Virginia Cavaliers into heats. Madden was second in this event last year behind two-time conference champ Mallory Comerford, but outdid Comerford’s time at NCAAs when Comerford switched to the 50 free. Madden could challenge the meet record from 2016 today. NC State’s Kathleen Moore also returns from last year’s top three.

The big question will be where we’ll see star Virginia freshman Kate Douglass swim. Douglass entered the 200 IM and 50 free and is the top seed in both, though she’ll almost-assuredly drop one or the other to leave two individual entries for the next two days of the meet. Her career-bests (1:52.84 and 21.53) are already under the ACC meet records in both races, and she’s got a great chance to smash overall conference records in either event as well. Update: Douglass will swim the IM today and not the 50.

NC State’s Julia Poole returns as the defending champ in the 200 IM – six of the eight A finalists from a year ago return. In the 50 free, Virginia’s Morgan Hill is the defending champion and the entire top 8 return from last year. Hill touched out NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry by .01 to win the race last year, and they’ll get a rematch of that battle today.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Greensboro.

Women’s 500 Free – Prelims

ACC meet record: 4:30.74 – Leah Smith, 2016

ACC record: 4:28.90 – Leah Smith, 2017

2019 ACC Champion: Mallory Comerford (LOU) – 4:34.63

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

ACC meet record: 1:54.44 – Alexia Zevnik, 2017

ACC record: 1:54.05 – Kaitlyn Jones, 2016

2019 ACC Champion: Julia Poole (NCS) – 1:55.13

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims