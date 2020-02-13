2020 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championship Psych Sheets Revealed

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results) Live Results (coming soon)

Streaming: ACC Network

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Pre-cut psych sheets for the upcoming women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships have been distributed. Like the SEC psych sheets, which we posted on Wednesday, these ACC psych sheets are pre-cut, meaning that athletes can enter as many events as they want before cutting down to their limit of 3-per-athlete.

In the ACC, each team can send up to 18 swimmers and up to 3 divers to the meet as scorers.

The biggest questions for entries at the meet surround University of Virginia freshman Kate Douglass, who has exploded into her college career. Evolving from just a sprinter to one of the best all-around swimmers in the country in a span of a few months at Virginia. She ranks in the top 2 in the ACC so far this season in 5 different events, top 10 in 9 different events this season, and has 7 entries on the pre-cut psych sheets. Her possible individual swims are:

Day 2 – 50 free, 200 IM

Day 3 – 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast

Day 4 – 100 free, 200 breast

Of those races, she is the top seed in the 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast. While she has the potential to win more than just those 4 races, a schedule of 50 free or 200 IM on day 2, 100 fly on day 3, and 200 breast on day 4 would avoid any doubles, and she is the top seed by a pretty substantial margin in all 4 races.

NC State’s own versatile youngster, Kylee Alons, is entered in even more – with 8 possible races on the pre-cut sheets. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference this season in all 8 races.

ACC coaches in general didn’t do the general public many favors with their entries, but we were able to glean a few good lineup notes from the psych sheets below:

2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Lineup Keys: