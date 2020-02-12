Psych Sheets for the 2020 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Released

2020 SEC Swimming & Diving CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2020 SEC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been sent out. These pre-cut psych sheets don’t force coaches to cut their rosters down, nor entries-per-swimmer down, to the maximums, but do start to give a few clues about where coaches are pointing their swimmers for the meet.

Each team is allowed a maximum of 22 athletes at the meet. Starting last year, that maximum became indiscriminate between swimmers and divers – coaches can enter as many as they want of either, and each athlete counts as 1 regardless of whether they are swimmers or divers.

Tennessee senior Erika Brown, a contender for national swimmer of the year this season, is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 100 back. Those were all of the events she was ever going to swim (though she did race the 200 IM mid-season), so that doesn’t tell us much.

Where we did learn a lot, though, is for National Teamer and Texas A&M Aggie Shaine Casas. He’s the top seed in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM at the meet. While those are clearly his best events so far this season, and the same 3 that he swam at last year’s SEC Championships, last season he shifted to the 100 and 200 fly at the NCAA Championships. He’s also the conference’s 4th-best swimmer in the 50 free this season, 5th-best in the 100 free, 2nd best in the 200 free (behind only his teammate Mark Theall), and top-ranked 100 butterflier.

Other Entry Notes: