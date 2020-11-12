2020 U.S. Open — Sarasota Thursday PM Recap: Finke Drops 7:53.05 800 FR

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

The 2020 U.S. Open Sarasota site has kicked off swimming competition on Thursday evening with the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 800 free.

Virginia commit Emma Weyant, representing Sarasota Sharks, easily distanced herself to take the win at 8:34.93. Her time was just a few seconds off her top seed time of 8:29.31, which ranks in the all-time 17-18 women’s top 25 times in history.

National teamer Ally McHugh won the Indy site’s 800 free with a time of 8:29.36 just an hour before Weyant hit the water. McHugh and Weyant rank #1 and #2 respectively in the nation as well as sliding in the 2020-2021 World top 10 times thus far.

Swimming the second-fastest time of the second heat was 16-year-old Blair Stoneburg of Treasure Coast Aquatics. The Wisconsin class of 2026 commit touched the wall at 8:45.23, chopping 17 seconds off her lifetime best of 9:02.75 from August 2019.

Taking third place overall was 15-year-old Michaela Mattes of Sarasota Sharks at 8:47.79, shaving nearly three-tenths off her lifetime best set at last year’s U.S. Open meet in Atlanta. Finishing in fourth place was Swim Florida’s Olivia McMurray at 8:54.16.

On the men’s side, University of Florida’s Bobby Finke stormed the race with the only sub-8:00 time of 7:53.05. Earlier at Indy, Egyptian Marwan El Kamash took the top time there with a 7:52.19. Finke’s time currently ranks #2 in the world behind El Kamash and #1 in the nation so far.

Taking a tight second place finish was fellow Florida Gator Kieran Smith, touching in at 8:00.05. Challenging Smith from three lanes over and settling for third place was another Gator Alfonso Mestre at 8:00.49.

Tomorrow’s morning session is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT here in Sarasota.