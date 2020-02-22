2020 SECs: Sherridon Dressel Scratches 100 FR, Kieran Smith Scratches 200 BK

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships will conclude in Auburn, Alabama tomorrow night. Swimmers will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 1650 free individually. Florida’s 9th seed Sherridon Dressel has scratched the 100 free. Dressel will instead swim the 200 back, where she’s the 8th seed. Dressel was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly here and the silver medalist in tonight’s 100 back.

Teammate Kieran Smith has scratched the 200 back, where he was seeded 19th, in favor of the 100 free, where he’s the 8th seed. Smith smashed the American Record to win the 500 free at this meet and also won the 400 IM title. He didn’t swim individually on day 4. Texas A&M’s Mark Theall, the 500 free runner-up, will also swim the 100 free as the 12th seed. He’s chosen that event over the mile, where he was the 8th seed before scratching.

Tennessee’s Tess Cieplucha, the 7th seed, is out of the 200 breast. Cieplucha, the 400 IM champion, has already swum her 3 individual events. Florida’s Kelly Fertel, the 17th seed, also scratched the 200 breast. She swam the same 3 events as Cieplucha at this meet: the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly.

Georgia’s Courtney Harnish, the 500 free champion, opted out of the mile this year. She was entered with no time. Harnish swam the 500 free, 200 free, and 200 fly this season, taking a medal in each and earning back-to-back titles in the 500 free.