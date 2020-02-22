WATCH: Waddell, White Crush SEC Records in 100 BK, Day 4 Race Videos from SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Champions continued tonight in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers competed in finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free. On night 4, Alabama’s Zane Waddell and Rhyan White broke the SEC Records in the 100 back. Waddell is now the 5th fastest man ever, while White is the 8th fastest woman ever.

In the men’s 100 breast, South Carolina’s Itay Goldfaden repeated as champion. Georgia’s Camden Murphy also won back-to-back titles with his performance in the 200 fly. Georgia swept the 200 fly as Dakota Luther won the women’s race. The Bulldogs also won the women’s 100 breast with freshman Zoie Hartman.

You can check a couple of the men’s championship finals below, courtesy of TAMU Swim on YouTube. We’ll keep an eye out for videos of the 200 fly and women’s 400 medley relay, but haven’t seen them yet. SwimSwam will post those videos later on if they become available. Also note that some of the videos have been mislabeled on YouTube as of posting, but are posted under the proper headings.

