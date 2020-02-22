Paige Madden Chooses 1650 Free over 200 Back on Day 4 of ACC Championships

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the Virginia Cavaliers women line up on Saturday to put the finishing touches on their 16th ACC Championship in women’s swimming, which would tie them with North Carolina for the most ever, two of the team’s biggest stars had big choices to make. Both Kate Douglass and Paige Madden enter Saturday with 2 individual titles, and both will hold the top seed en route to a possible 3rd.

Madden has chosen the 1650 free over the 200 backstroke. She is the conference’s top swimmer in both races this season, but in the 1650 free, Madden is one of only 2 entries for Virginia, versus 5 other entries in the 200 back.

Not that the meet is tight enough for that handful of points to matter, but even if she winds up not winning the mile, the net might still be more points for Virginia, given the cascade effect of knocking her teammates down more points in the 200 back.

Douglass previously won the 500 free (4:36.19) and 200 free (1:43.18) on days 2 and 3 of the meet.

Her teammate, freshman Kate Douglass, has wins in the 200 IM (1:51.36) and 100 fly (50.83), and has opted for the 200 breaststroke over the 100 free. She’s the top seed in the 200 breast by over 2 seconds whereas in the 100 free she would have been the 2nd seed behind teammate Morgan Hill.

Other Noteworthy Day 4 Choices:

NC State junior Kate Moore chose the 1650 free, where she’s the 2nd seed, over the 200 back, where she would have been the 3rd seed after scratches. In the 1650 free, she’s got more than 3 seconds to catch Paige Madden ; in the 200 back, she would’ve had 8-tenths to catch Emma Muzzy, but even without her, NC State has the top 2 seeds in that 200 back.

chose the 1650 free, where she’s the 2nd seed, over the 200 back, where she would have been the 3rd seed after scratches. In the 1650 free, she’s got more than 3 seconds to catch ; in the 200 back, she would’ve had 8-tenths to catch Emma Muzzy, but even without her, NC State has the top 2 seeds in that 200 back. Also dropping the 200 back for NC State is Kylee Alons, where she would’ve been the 4th seed after scratches. Instead, she’ll race the 100 free, where after scratches she’s the 7th seed.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER 200 FREE RELAY)

1. Ohio State University 1016

2. Michigan, University of 855

3. Indiana University 680

4. Northwestern University 580

5. University of Minnesota 473

6. Wisconsin, University of, Madi 453

7. Purdue University 388

8. Pennsylvania State University 365

9. Iowa, University of 316

10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln 248

11. Rutgers University 209

12. University of Illinois 163

13. Michigan State University 158