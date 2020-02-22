2020 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The stage is set for the final prelims session of the 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, and 200 breast this morning. The early heats of the mile will swim this afternoon, while the top 8 seeds compete at the beginning of finals.

Florida’s Kieran Smith and Alabama’s Zane Waddell will swim the 100 free. One of those men could come up 3-for-3 in their individual races at this meet. Defending champion Ben Walker of Texas A&M will headline the 200 breast. Teammate Shaine Casas is chasing Lochte’s Meet Record in the 200 back.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is seeking her 3rd-straight title in the 100 free and will chase her own SEC Record. All 3 medalists from the 100 back will return for the 200 back. Alabama’s Rhyan White looks to break another SEC Record. Kentucky’s Asia Seidt is the defending champion. Florida’s Sherridon Dressel, the 100 back silver medalist, will also be in the mix. Georgia freshman Zoie Hartman will be chasing a breaststroke sweep.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Gemma Spofforth (Florida), 2009, 1:48.34

NCAA Record: Kathleen Baker (Cal), 2018, 1:47.30

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.01

2019 Champion: Asia Seidt (Kentucky), 1:49.31

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Ryan Lochte (Florida), 2005, 1:38.29

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:41.31

2019 Champion: Joey Reilman (Tennessee), 1:38.97

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 46.41

NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2019 NCAA Invited: 48.56

2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 46.41

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 41.07

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 39.90

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2019 NCAA Invited: 42.53

2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 41.57

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Syndey Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018, 2:04.62

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2018, 2:02.60

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2019 NCAA Invited: 2:09.77

2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 2:04.80

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Nic Fink (Georgia, 2015, 1:51.58

NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017, 1:47.91

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.04

2019 Champion: Ben Walker (Texas A&M), 1:52.55

Top 8 Qualifiers: