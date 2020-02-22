Cal Poly’s Paul Rogers Rips 1:33.7 200 Free at MPSF Day 3

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

MEN’S MEET

The Hawaii men hold onto their lead with one day remaining in Los Angeles.

Olli Kokko of Hawaii took the 100 breast, setting a new MPSF meet record at 52.34. BYU’s Josue Dominguez was second in 53.05 followed by Hawaii’s David Springhetti (53.21). Kokko went on to split a quick 51.40 on the 400 medley relay, as Hawaii clocked a 3:08.59 to set a new meet record and win by over three seconds. Connor Stirling had a standout 42.48 anchor for BYU’s third-place relay (3:12.55), while UCSB touched in second (3:11.85).

Another winner for the Rainbow Warriors was ‘aukai Lileikis, who took the 100 fly with a 46.32 to rattle the meet record. His teammate Mateusz Chaba posted a 46.80 to nab second.

UCSB had another strong night, going 1-2 in the 400 IM and winning the 100 back. Dominic Falcon took the 400 IM with a 3:47.66 followed by teammate Douglas Nogueira in 3:49.80. In the 100 back, Jolen Griffin posted the winning time at 47.48, edging Hawaii’s Kane Follows (47.63).

Cal Poly put up a win, as Paul Rogers clocked a 1:36.19 to win by over a second. In the morning, though, Rogers unloaded a 1:33.73, which set the meet record for the senior.

SCORES (through Day Three)

Hawaii 486 UCSB 442 BYU 350 UCSD 337 Cal Poly 233 Pacific 152

WOMEN’S MEET

Hawaii won most of the women’s events last night, but UCSB snagged a win and opened up a near triple-digit lead.

Emily Boggess charged to the win in the 200 free for the Gauchos, clocking a 1:46.64. Phoebe Hines was 1:47.29 for second for Hawaii, while Emily Ward added a third-place effort for UCSB at 1:47.50.

Hawaii got wins out of Kionna Clayton, Karolina Hajkova, and Lucia Lassman. All part of their 400 medley relay which would win in 3:35.84 at the end of the session in meet record-fashion, Lassman kicked off the session with a 52.47 to win the 100 fly by over a second. Clayton took the 100 breast in 1:00.56, while Hajkova was 52.73 to win the 100 back. UCSB’s Heaven Quintana took runner-up honors in both the 100 fly (53.66) and 100 breast (1:01.13).

BYU freshman Katie McBratney followed up her 200 IM victory with another win here in the 400 IM, going 4:15.61 for the title.

