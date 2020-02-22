Cal Poly’s Paul Rogers Rips 1:33.7 200 Free at MPSF Day 3

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)
- Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD
- Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)
MEN’S MEET
The Hawaii men hold onto their lead with one day remaining in Los Angeles.
Olli Kokko of Hawaii took the 100 breast, setting a new MPSF meet record at 52.34. BYU’s Josue Dominguez was second in 53.05 followed by Hawaii’s David Springhetti (53.21). Kokko went on to split a quick 51.40 on the 400 medley relay, as Hawaii clocked a 3:08.59 to set a new meet record and win by over three seconds. Connor Stirling had a standout 42.48 anchor for BYU’s third-place relay (3:12.55), while UCSB touched in second (3:11.85).
Another winner for the Rainbow Warriors was ‘aukai Lileikis, who took the 100 fly with a 46.32 to rattle the meet record. His teammate Mateusz Chaba posted a 46.80 to nab second.
UCSB had another strong night, going 1-2 in the 400 IM and winning the 100 back. Dominic Falcon took the 400 IM with a 3:47.66 followed by teammate Douglas Nogueira in 3:49.80. In the 100 back, Jolen Griffin posted the winning time at 47.48, edging Hawaii’s Kane Follows (47.63).
Cal Poly put up a win, as Paul Rogers clocked a 1:36.19 to win by over a second. In the morning, though, Rogers unloaded a 1:33.73, which set the meet record for the senior.
SCORES (through Day Three)
- Hawaii 486
- UCSB 442
- BYU 350
- UCSD 337
- Cal Poly 233
- Pacific 152
WOMEN’S MEET
Hawaii won most of the women’s events last night, but UCSB snagged a win and opened up a near triple-digit lead.
Emily Boggess charged to the win in the 200 free for the Gauchos, clocking a 1:46.64. Phoebe Hines was 1:47.29 for second for Hawaii, while Emily Ward added a third-place effort for UCSB at 1:47.50.
Hawaii got wins out of Kionna Clayton, Karolina Hajkova, and Lucia Lassman. All part of their 400 medley relay which would win in 3:35.84 at the end of the session in meet record-fashion, Lassman kicked off the session with a 52.47 to win the 100 fly by over a second. Clayton took the 100 breast in 1:00.56, while Hajkova was 52.73 to win the 100 back. UCSB’s Heaven Quintana took runner-up honors in both the 100 fly (53.66) and 100 breast (1:01.13).
BYU freshman Katie McBratney followed up her 200 IM victory with another win here in the 400 IM, going 4:15.61 for the title.
SCORES (through Day Three)
- UCSB 479.5
- Hawaii 388
- UCSD 278
- UC Davis 251
- BYU 249
- Cal Poly 204
- Pacific 179.5
- San Diego 109
Awesome job Paul Rogers! Here’s hoping his time holds and Cal Poly gets to send him to NCAAs