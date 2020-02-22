TAMU Defending Champ Anna Belousova Declares False Start in 200 Breast at SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day 5 of the 2020 SEC Championships, Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova declared a false start in the 200 breast prelims. Belousova was the 2019 champion in both breaststrokes and took bronze in the 100 breast last night. Her season-best 2:08.23 in the 200 breast would’ve qualified 4th for tonight’s final. Now that she’s a senior, last night’s 100 breast was likely her final career race at an SEC Championships.

This has some impact for the team race, as Texas A&M is in a tight battle with Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia after last night’s events. The Aggies do have a few scorers for tonight’s finals in the 200 breast. Their highest finisher was Caroline Thiel, who took 16th to make the B final.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 4 – WOMEN

1. Tennessee, University of, Knox 817 2. University of Florida 720.5 3. Texas A&M University 713 4. Kentucky, University of 701.5 5. Georgia, University of 692 6. Auburn University 560 7. University of Alabama 526 8. Missouri 363 9. South Carolina, University of, 352 10. Louisiana State University 318 11. University of Arkansas 299 12. Vanderbilt University 120

Georgia freshman Zoie Hartman, who won the 100 breast on day 4, will be racing for a sweep of the breaststrokes tonight. She’ll battle teammate Danielle DellaTorre, the 100 breast silver medalist, and Kentucky’s Bailey Bonnett, the 2019 bronze medalist in the 200 breast. Also in the title conversation is Kentucky freshman Gillian Davey, who broke 2:08 for the first time this morning and finished just 2 hundredths behind Hartman.