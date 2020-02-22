2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
With the final day of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, this morning’s prelims sessions should go a long way in determining the meet champion. UVA currently leads by over a hundred points and has roughly an equal number of women seeded in the top eight as does NC State, which currently is in 2nd.
This morning’s action will feature prelims for only four swimming events, plus platform diving, with the timed finals of the mile to be contested later today. Three of the four pool events this mornings will feature the defending champion: Emma Muzzy in the 200 back, Sophie Hansson in the 200 breast, and Grace Oglesby in the 200 fly
Women’s 200 Back – Prelims
- ACC meet record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik, 2017
- ACC record: 1:49.09 – Alexia Zevnik, 2017
- 2019 ACC champion: Emma Muzzy (NC State) – 1:51.66
Women’s 100 Free – Prelims
- ACC meet record: 46.57 – Mallory Comerford, 2019
- ACC record: 46.20 – Mallory Comerford, 2018
- 2019 ACC champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 46.57
Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims
- ACC meet record: 2:04.34 – Emma Reaney, 2014
- ACC record: 2:04.06 – Emma Reaney, 2014
- 2019 ACC champion: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:06.73
Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims
- ACC meet record: 1:52.81 – Grace Oglesby, 2019
- ACC record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016
- 2019 ACC champion: Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 1:52.81
Any heat sheets for this morning?