Alabama’s Rhyan White Clocks 1:48.0 in 200 Back Prelims for New SEC Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After smashing the 100 back SEC Record on day 4, Alabama’s Rhyan White is still on fire. In prelims of the 200 back, White took down the SEC Record with a 1:48.06. That makes her the 7th fastest woman in history. White took down the former record of 1:48.24 set by Florida’s Gemma Spofforth at this pool at the 2009 SEC meet. Spofforth was a World Champion for Great Britain that year.

Compared to Spofforth, White was out significantly faster, outsplitting Spofforth by over 2 seconds. However, Spofforth negative split that race back in 2009. So Spofforth’s back half was 2 seconds faster than White’s. White is now within a second of the NCAA Record set by Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson last year. Given her sizeable drop from prelims to finals in the 100 back last night, she could be eyeing that record in finals tonight.

Splits Comparison: Sopfforth 2009 vs. White 2020

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time Rhyan White 25.30 27.13 (52.43) 27.78 27.85 (55.63) 1:48.09 Gemma Spofforth 26.32 28.39 (54.71) 26.71 26.92 (53.63) 1:48.34

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time 1 Regan Smith 1:47.16 2 Beata Nelson 1:47.24 3 Kathleen Baker 1:47.30 4 Taylor Ruck 1:47.59 5 Elizabeth Pelton 1:47.84 6 Missy Franklin 1:47.91 7 Rhyan White 1:48.06 8 Gemma Spofforth 1:48.34 9 Ella Eastin 1:48.53 10 Asia Seidt 1:48.65

In tonight’s final, White will race Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, the reigning SEC Champion. Seidt is the 10th fastest performer in history. Spofforth’s time from 2009 still rankes her as the 8th fastest in history.