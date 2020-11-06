2020 ISL Match 7 Day 2 – Live Recap

Energy Standard is entering Day 2 with a 71 point lead over 2nd place team the Toronto Titans. Match 7 will likely be a battle for 2nd place between Toronto and Team Iron who were neck-and-neck throughout day 1. Team scores are looking rough for DC Trident, who would need to secure 3rd place in order to potentially advance to the semifinals. They may be closing out their ISL season today as 64 points already separate DC Trident from Team Iron.

Team Scores After Day 1

In this grueling race for 2nd, Toronto’s Kylie Masse and Lisa Bratton are looking to score major points in the 100 back. This is not a particularly strong event for Iron and will give Toronto an edge even with Emily Seebohm (ENS) in the mix.

However, Iron stands to even the score in the women’s 200 fly with Katinka Hosszu and Bethany Galat (DCT) among the top in today’s field. Max Litchfield‘s (ENS) continued absence (due to “undisclosed illness”) has also left teammate Max Stupin to hold down the fort in the 400IM. While Stupin has the 5th fastest time of the season, this will allow Iron’s David Verraszto, who holds the 2nd fastest time, and Leonardo Santos to potentially score more points.

Recap: Annika Johnson, Live Analysis: Ben Dornan.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Continuing on from her triumphant return to Energy Standard yesterday, Sarah Sjostrom had a powerful opening to Day 2 of this meet. Sjostrom was just over what she went to win the event in Match 1. Sjostrom had a solid jackpotting of 15 points and her teammate Siobhan Haughey was right behind her, delivering 7 points from second place. Each other team had one swimmer score points for their team, Kromowidjojo, Geer, and Coleman scoring 6 for Iron, 5 for DC, and 4 for Toronto, respectively.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Zach Apple has become one of the only in the league this season to notch 4 straight wins in an event. Apple raced to a 46.50 victory in order to give DC an important win if they want to move on to the post season action. Apple didn’t quite get under the 46 second mark, however, as he has done in 2 of his previous wins. Drew Loy was last for DC and scored 1 point, giving DC a total of 10.

Pieroni from Toronto was good here, coming second for his third time this season. He did his job for the Titans and got his hand on the wall ahead of both Energy Standard swimmers. Also for Toronto, Brent Hayden made his individual 100 free debut after some solid relay swims. Hayden was 5th in the event to bring Toronto’s total to 11 points for the event, beating out DC’s 10.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Following a minor upset in the 200 IM yesterday wherein Toronto’s Wog and Cieplucha out touched the Iron Lady, Hosszu was able to pull out a win here, scoring 9 points for his team. Hosszu was the fastest split at every stage of the race in one of her signature events, yielding 9 points. Iron’s Ugolkova swim to second place for 2 points, giving Iron 11.



Cieplucha was right behind her despite being a bit slower than she was in Match 6. Togther her and teammate Overholt scored 8 points for the Titans.



Energy Standard was able to outscore the Titans, with a total of 10 points and DC tied the Titans with 8.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Doing what he knows how to do best, Chad le Clos won the 200 butterfly here for Energy Standard. Despite it being a specialty for him, le Clos was defeated in the event during Match 1 when LA all-star Tom Shields got him hand on wall first. Here at Match 7 though le Clos was able to beat the field and delivered a jackpot of 19 points, taking points from both Iron swimmers, a DC, and a Titan.

Energy Standard teammate Zirk escaped the jackpot and could contribute 5 points to the team’s 24 point total. This was a solid swim to further Energy Standard’s lead this morning.

Both Harting for DC and Lelliott for Toronto were the only other 2 to score points, with 6 and 5, respectively.

Points Update

Energy Standard – 365 points Toronto Titans – 258 points Iron – 229 points DC Trident – 171 points

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Masse and Seebohm has a rematch here following a tight race in Match 6. As it went then, Kylie Masse got her hand on the wall first, going a season best of 56.06. Seebohm looked solid as well, though as she came second in a 56.40.

Masse had a key jackpot here, taking all points away from Iron; Toronto’s current competition to take the second-place spot at this meet. Lisa Bratton contributed to the Titans’ effort as well with 3 points from 6th.

DC went 3-4 and got the 11 points form Bilquist and Mack.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Not only had Kliment Kolesnikov not yet to won the 100 back for Energy Standard this season, this was actually his first time racing the event individually in season 2. He made the most of the swim, however, producing a 49.42 to take first place and 9 points. Matt Grevers was 4th to give Energy Standard a 14-point total.

Answering back from the women’s double jackpotting in event, the Iron men went 2-3 here and nearly matched Energy Standard’s total here. More importantly though, Iron beat Toronto in the event giving them a leg up in the race for second place.

Women’s 100 IM

Anastasiya Shkurdai has been one of Energy Standard’s most consistent sprinters thus far, delivering her second straight victory in the event. Shkurdai was a bit off her previous winning time but it was fast enough to win the event and jackpot DC’s Miranda Tucker.

As we continue to track the race for second place, Iron came out on top in the IM, thanks to Laukkanen’s second place points and Katinka Hosszu’s 5 place finish for an 11 point total. Hansson and Wog from Toronto were right behind, swimming to 9 points total for the team.

DC trailed as Bailey Andison solely scored the team’s 2-point total.

Men’s 100 IM

Having rested during the 100 freestyle, Florent Manaudou didn’t quite have what it took to get the win here in the 100 IM. Instead, it was Marco Orsi for Iron who got top points, scoring 10 for Iron as he jackpotted Energy Standard’s Sidlauskas. His teammate Toumarkin gave Iron 5 points to allow them a win of 15-points in the event.

Toronto was a bit behind, scoring 11 points in the event from Fesikov and Knox’s efforts. The event allowed Iron to gain a bit of gorund on Toronto as they attempt to steal second place. Energy Standard’s Manaudou was the only on to score here, with 6 points. DC trailed with 5.

Points Update

Energy Standard – 411 points Toronto Titans – 297 points Iron – 268 points DC Trident – 195 points

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Following her 100 free performance that yielded second place for Energy Standard, Siobhan Haughey was back in the 200 to take first place in triple jackpot fashion. Haughey took points from both DC swimmers and one Iron as she won the event by over a second.

Femke Heemskerk for Energy Standard made it a 1-2 swim for the team and Rebecca Smith followed for Toronto with 6 points. Egorova made it a 10 point total for Toronto, beating Iron in the event as they scored only 5 from Andrusenko’s fourth.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Danas Rapsys has much more luck getting the lap count correct here after a slight error yesterday in the 400. Rapsys took first in the 200 free here to repeat his victory from Match 6. Rapsys’ 1:42.42 was good enough to jackpot his own teammate in Zirk, as well as Iron’s Ramon Klenz.

In a tight race for second place, three swimmers were with 0.2 seconds apart at the end; Pieroni, Apple, and Santos for Toronto, DC, and Iron. They finished in that order and it was Toronto who got second place points for the event, with Krasnykh getting 4 points to add to Pieroni’s 7.

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Ranomi Kromowidjojo had one job going into this race: take points from Toronto, and she certainly delivered. Sprinter Kromowidjojo picked up her third win this season in the event and picked up 19 jackpot points along the way. She took points from both of Toronto’s Hansson and Masse, along with Energy Standard’s Shkurdai and DC’s Nasretdinova.

The swim brought Iron within inches of Toronto in the battle for second as their Melanie Henique took second place to being the total up to 26 points in the event.

Kromowidjojo’s swim was a new ISL record, besting her previous record of 24.74 from match 2.

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Points Update

Energy Standard – 458 points Iron – 327 points Toronto Titans – 324 points DC Trident – 208 points

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay

Points Update

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s Freestyle Skins

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Men’s Breaststroke Skins

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Final Team Scores