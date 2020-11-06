2020 ISL Match #8 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8
- Thursday, November 5: 4pm-6pm CET/10am-noon U.S. Central
- Friday, November 6: 4pm-6pm CET/10am-noon U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings, Cali Condors, New York Breakers
- Full day 1 results
The Cali Condors hold just a 9-point advantage over London Roar after day 1 of this International Swimming League (ISL) match #8. Both squads are undefeated thus far in the ISL, meaning one will suffer its first loss once the action concludes in Budapest today.
Trying their best to prevent that from happening for their respective teams will be the dynamic breaststrokers of Adam Peaty (LON) and Lilly King (CAC), who will be pulling big-time duty with their specialty discipline being selected by the medley relay winners for today’s skins.
But, CAC’s Caeleb Dressel will be a force to be reckoned with in the skins, as well as other events, with the American seemingly in the pool for every race. Alia Atkinson of LON will also be a formidable challenge to King in the skins, so we’ll be on the edge of our seats when these rapid-fire races come to pass.
Team scores entering day 2:
- CAC – 255
- LON – 246
- TOK – 210
- NYB – 167
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson
LANES
- 1 & 2 – NY Breakers (NYB)
- 3 & 4 – London Roar (LON)
- 5 & 6 – Cali Condors (CAC)
- 7 & 8 – Tokyo Frog Kings (TOK)
DAY 2 EVENTS
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
MEN’S 100 FREE
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
MEN’S 200 FLY
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
MEN’S 100 BACK
WOMEN’S 100 IM
MEN’S 100 IM
TEAM SCORES UPDATE
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
MEN’S 200 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
MEN’S 50 FLY
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
MEN’S 100 BREAST
TEAM SCORES UPDATE
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY
WOMEN’S 400 IM
MEN’S 400 IM
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS
ROUND 1:
ROUND 2:
ROUND 3:
MEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS
ROUND 1:
ROUND 2:
ROUND 3:
FINAL TEAM SCORES
