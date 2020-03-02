2020 Des Moines Pro Swim Series Psych Sheets: Dressel Enters 8 Events

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES

March 4-7, 2020

Des Moines, Iowa

Long Course Meters

The 3rd Pro Swim Series meet of the 2019-2020 swim series is set to take place this week in Des Moines, Iowa. Initial pre-scratch psych sheets for the meet have been released. Star sprinter Caeleb Dressel is entered in 8 events. In addition to his traditional focus races (50 free/100 free/100 fly), in which he’s the American Record holder and even the World Record holder in the 100 fly, Dressel has placed entries in the 100 back, 100 breast, 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Dressel is the American Record holder in the yards version of the 200 IM and was at one time the American Record holder in the yards 100 breast, but we’ve never really seen him swim those events at a long course focus meet. He’s already swum a lifetime best in the 200 IM this season with a 1:59.97 at the U.S. Open in December. The 200 fly isn’t an event he swims too often, but he raced to a lifetime best 1:56.29 last year.

Fellow Florida postgrad Ryan Lochte has entered 6 events: the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 IM. He isn’t entered in the 200 back, an event in which he’s an Olympic gold medalist. At the Pro Swim Series in Greensboro this season, Lochte swam his fastest 100 free since 2016 (50.56). He and Dressel recently swam the 400 free at the Olympic Trials qualifier in Orlando.

On the women’s side, reigning World Champion Simone Manuel is entered in her traditional events: the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. She’s also entered in the 100 fly and 100 back. She swam those events in the Pro Swim Series at Knoxville and Greensboro this season.

World Record holder Regan Smith returns after taking down a pair of PSS Records in Knoxville. She’s got another packed schedule and will go after her record in the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Smith will also swim the 100 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Smith set the 17-18 NAG Record in the 100 fly in Knoxville. Torri Huske, whose record she broke, won’t be at this meet.

A few more notable entries: