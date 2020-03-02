Pac-12 Releases Psych Sheets for Men’s Pac-12 Swimming Championships

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2020 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships, with USC holding a narrow early points lead based on diving.

The psych sheets include diving, though those events happened last week, concurrently with the women’s Pac-12 meet. With all three diving events in the books, USC holds a 14-point lead over Arizona, and two-time defending champs Cal are way back in 6th place.

These psych sheets, like the early entries for most conferences, have a lot of top athletes over-entered. Athletes can only swim three individual races, so those with extra entries will have to scratch some of their races as the meet goes along.

With just six teams, the men’s Pac-12 is a pretty thin conference, and one of the few major conferences in the nation that only scores down to 16th place, rather than the 24-place scoring format most conferences have moved to. That’s still a good fit, here, as multiple events have less than 24 total entrants between the six member schools sponsoring men’s swimming & diving.