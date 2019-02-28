2019 NAIA Women’s Nationals – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

The second day of competition at 2019 NAIA Women’s Nationals featured several big swims from The College of Idaho and Loyola University of New Orleans. While both were already expected to finish in the top-10 from psych sheet seedings, they both made significant improvements and could wind up in the top-6. Idaho picked up 55 points, improving their standings in both relays, the 200 IM, and the 50 free. Similarly, Loyola picked up 42 points with better-than-anticipated performances in both relays, the 500 free, and the 50 free. St. Ambrose put the 200 free relay into the A final and added 22 points to what the psych seedings had suggested. Thomas added 11 points, Bethel, 4, and Soka, 3.

The points gained by those 6 teams came from underperformances vis-à-vis the psych sheet by a handful of others. Keiser, projected to finish 2nd to SCAD Savannah, was 36 points off expectations, distributed across the individual events and in the medley relay. Arizona Christian, down 21 points, had misses in the 200 IM and both relays. Olivet Nazarene, up 14 points in swimming this morning, lost 31 anticipated points in diving.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 2

200FR 200FR 500fr 500fr 200im 200im 50fr 50fr 1mtr 1mtr 400MR 400MR Team Up Down Up Down Up Down Up Down Up Down Up Down SCAD Savannah 1 0 4 0 2 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 The College of Idaho 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 St Ambrose University 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Keiser University 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 Thomas University 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Asbury University 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Union College 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona Christian University 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Bethel University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Brenau University 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Lindenwood University-Belleville 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Milligan College 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Soka University of America 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Master’s University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 College of Saint Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Life University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Midland University 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 2 0 8 8

Totals – Day 2