Jeff Newkirk Describes Texas Men’s 3-Day Taper Cycle (Video)

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

  1. Texas – 6:15.61
  2. TCU – 6:33.22
  3. WVU – 6:35.38

Again, when it’s hard to make much of the swims of the Longhorn men who’ve already qualified. Drew Kibler led off in 1:33.08, a bit off what he was earlier in the year. Austin Katz and Jeff Newkirk split 1:34.58 and 1:34.84 — they both can comfortably split 1:32s, and Townley Haas anchored in 1:33.11, a time which he may improve by four seconds next month. Notably, Tate Jackson did extend his range a bit by swimming on the B relay, where he split 1:34.83.

TCU beat WVU by just over two seconds, with TCU’s Joao Andrade having the fastest split by a non-Longhorn, with a 1:37.08.

