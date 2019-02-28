2019 NAIA Women’s Nationals – SCAD, Cumberlands Top Day 2 Prelims

2019 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Meet Record – 1:32.15: 3/7/2014, Oklahoma Baptist University (Galarza, Forbes-Milne, MacManus, Antonissen)

Cumberlands – 1:36.66 Keiser – 1:37.93 SCAD – 1:38.09 College of Idaho – 1:38.34 Olivet Nazarene – 1:39.16 Loyola – 1:39.31 Lindsey Wilson – 1:39.64 Ambrose – 1:39.94

Cumberlands dropped half a second from their seed time to drop the morning’s top qualifying time in the 200 free relay. Sophomore Mendy De Rooi (23.65), senior Katy Smeltzer (24.14), freshman Becca Loftus (24.35), and sophomore Houston Burgoon (24.52) combined for 1:36.66.

Keiser took the second place for tonight’s final, using sophomores Anna Lofton and Kodi Cabral and freshmen Anna Herbst and Emma Sofie Augustsson. Top-seeded SCAD (sophomore Chloe Hui and seniors Julie Henninger, Anne Weber-Callahan, and Sara Lacusky) qualified 3rd with 1:38.09.

The College of Idaho dropped 3.1 seconds from their entry time to qualify 4th. Loyola (-2.4) and St. Ambrose (-3) also made the A final with big drops.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record – 4:52.24: 2011, Alex Peters, Concordia

Mendy De Rooi, Cumberlands– 5:00.99 Karla Islas, Olivet Nazarene – 5:05.00 April O’Gorman, SCAD – 5:06.85 Sarah Dostie, SCAD – 5:07.43 Shayna Salzman, SCAD – 5:09.37 Paige Carter, Loyola – 5:09.83 Abigail Tankersely, SCAD – 5:10.12 Hope Clark, Asbury – 5:11.32

Top-seeded Mendy De Rooi sliced 5.5 seconds off her seed time to guarantee herself the middle lane in tonight’s final. She qualified first with 5:00.99, fully 4 seconds faster than defending champion Karla Islas of Olivet Nazarene. SCAD’s April O’Gorman, who placed 5th last year, took 9.5 off her seed time to qualify 3rd, followed by teammates, seniors Sarah Dostie (-8.2) and Shayna Salzman (-1.8). SCAD freshman Abigail Tankersely improved by 4.7 to join them in the A final with the morning’s 7th time. Loyola’s Paige Carter, 3rd a year ago, qualified 6th with a 5.2-second improvement off her seed time. Her teammates Andrea Van Den Berg and Ulrike Tovilla dropped 9.2 and 8.4, respectively, to make the B final. SOKA freshman Sydney Sansbury also made the B final with an improvement of 4.6 seconds.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record – 2:02.75: 3/5/2015, Christine Tixier, Biola

Andrea Vega, Olivet Nazarene – 2:06.30 Christina Klouda, Cumberlands – 2:07.64 Kaylen Hou, SCAD – 2:07.76 Sydney Darnell, Indiana Wesleyan – 2:07.83 Kiana Molina, Thomas – 2:08.40 Sara Lacusky, SCAD – 2:08.47 Annamaria Zombai, Keiser – 2:08.57 Jessica Macdonald, Lindsey Wilson – 2:08.64

ONU’s Andrea Vega, who placed 4th in this event last year, clocked a 2:06.30 to pace the qualifiers in the 200 IM. That’s a 2.8-second improvement from her seed time. 2017 and 2018 bronze medalist Christina Klouda, a senior at Cumberlands, qualified 2nd in 2:07.64. SCAD freshman Kaylen Hou took 3.6 seconds off her seed time to come in 3rd out of heats with 2:07.76 ahead of another freshman, Sydney Darnell of Indiana Wesleyan. Defending champion Sara Lacusky of SCAD qualified 6th in 2:08.47.

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record – 22.29: 2012, Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific

Madison Kelly, College of Idaho – 23.79 Anna Kate McGinty, SCAD – 23.80 Jessica Axford, Union / Spencer Sheridan, SCAD – 24.00 – Leanne Latocha, Olivet Nazarene – 24.01 Emma Travis, Indiana Wesleyan – 24.24 Elizabeth Skinner, Loyola New Orleans – 24.32 Maya Murphy, College of Idaho – 24.34

The College of Idaho secured the 1st and 8th spots in the A final for tonight’s 50 free, with Madison Kelly dropping 8/10 to claim lane 4 in 23.79 and Maya Murphy improving her seed time by 3/10 to go 24.34. SCAD, who didn’t have an A-finalist in this event, placed 2 freshmen in the top-8 this year: Anna Kate McGinty (2nd with 23.80) and Spencer Sheridan (tied for 3rd with 24.00). Jessica Axford of Union, who won the consolation final last year, qualified tied for 3rd with 24.00.

ONU junior Leanna Latocha, 2018’s runner-up, took 7/10 off her seed time to qualify 5th. Elizabeth Skinner of Loyola dropped .55 to make the A final, too.

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 417.75 2005 Hayley Rosenlund, Simon Fraser

Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose – 233.45 Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose – 186.85

St. Ambrose’s defending champion Andrea Adam (233.45) and runner-up Taylor Madison (186.85) are the only official entrants in tonight’s final, after ONU freshman Teagon Albert exhibitioned the event and Cumberlands senior Danielle Rehl was disqualified.

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:44.56: 2012, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Moreno/Gjemmestad)

Cumberlands – 3:52.00 College of Idaho – 3:55.70 Olivet Nazarene – 3:57.38 SCAD – 3:57.69 Keiser – 3:58.54 Brenau – 3:58.97 Lindenwood – 4:00.26 Lindsey Wilson – 4:01.11

Cumberlands Klouda (58.40), Julia Hnidenko (1:05.87), De Rooi (54.67), and Smeltzer (53.06) led the field by 3.7 seconds, qualifying first for the 400 medley relay final with 3:52.00. The College of Idaho (Kelly, Caroline Yannelli, Reina Watkins, and Murphy) dropped 11.4 seconds off their seed time to qualify 2nd with 3:55.70. Olivet Nazarene and Lindenwood-Belleville both dropped 5.3 to make the A final, while Lindsey Wilson improved by 2.2 to land the 8th spot.

