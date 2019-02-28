2019 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 2 Up/Down/Mids

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)

The University of Michigan put together a near-perfect first morning session of the 2019 Men’s Big Ten Championships, putting five swimmers in the A-final of the 500 freestyle, and earning second swims across all 13 of their 500 free and 200 IM entries. In total, the Wolverines have nine championship finals swimmers competing tonight, including the top seeds in the 500 and 50 freestyles.

Defending champion Indiana, however, is right on Michigan’s heels, with a leading 19 second swims tonight (including 6 A-finalists and 7 B-finalists). The Hoosiers will make up some of the 500 freestyle margin in the 200 IM, where they have Big Ten meet record holder Vini Lanza and NCAA breaststroke champion Ian Finnerty in the A-final. We should note that–though we’re not exactly experts on this–Indiana should again hold a big edge tonight in 1-meter diving over Michigan.

Ohio State continued its strong momentum from opening night with five championship finalists of their own, including Andrew Loy, who followed up his lifetime best 200 freestyle from last night with another in the 200 IM this morning. He’ll be in the middle lane tonight after a team record 1:42.15 performance.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect diving.

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free MICH 9/2/4 5/1/2 3/1/1 1/0/1 IND 6/7/4 2/2/1 2/3/3 2/2/0 OSU 5/4/4 1/0/1 2/1/1 2/3/2 PSU 2/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 2/0/0 PUR 1/2/3 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/1/2 MINN 1/1/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/0/0 IOWA 0/3/3 0/2/1 0/0/1 0/1/2 WISC 0/3/3 0/2/1 0/0/1 0/1/1 NU 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 MSU 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1

Projected points from session (not including yesterday’s relays):