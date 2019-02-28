Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 2 Up/Down/Mids

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
  • Where: University of Iowa (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers x2 (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)
  • Championship Central: here

The University of Michigan put together a near-perfect first morning session of the 2019 Men’s Big Ten Championships, putting five swimmers in the A-final of the 500 freestyle, and earning second swims across all 13 of their 500 free and 200 IM entries.  In total, the Wolverines have nine championship finals swimmers competing tonight, including the top seeds in the 500 and 50 freestyles.

Defending champion Indiana, however, is right on Michigan’s heels, with a leading 19 second swims tonight (including 6 A-finalists and 7 B-finalists).  The Hoosiers will make up some of the 500 freestyle margin in the 200 IM, where they have Big Ten meet record holder Vini Lanza and NCAA breaststroke champion Ian Finnerty in the A-final.  We should note that–though we’re not exactly experts on this–Indiana should again hold a big edge tonight in 1-meter diving over Michigan.

Ohio State continued its strong momentum from opening night with five championship finalists of their own, including Andrew Loywho followed up his lifetime best 200 freestyle from last night with another in the 200 IM this morning.  He’ll be in the middle lane tonight after a team record 1:42.15 performance.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect diving.

Up/Mid/Downs

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free
MICH 9/2/4 5/1/2 3/1/1 1/0/1
IND 6/7/4 2/2/1 2/3/3 2/2/0
OSU 5/4/4 1/0/1 2/1/1 2/3/2
PSU 2/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 2/0/0
PUR 1/2/3 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/1/2
MINN 1/1/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/0/0
IOWA 0/3/3 0/2/1 0/0/1 0/1/2
WISC 0/3/3 0/2/1 0/0/1 0/1/1
NU 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0
MSU 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1

Projected points from session (not including yesterday’s relays):

Place Team Score
1. MICH 281.0
2. IND 278.0
3. OSU 200.0
4. PUR 72.0
5. WISC 65.0
6. PSU 60.0
7. MINN 53.0
8. IOWA 51.0
9. NU 16.0
10. MSU 10.0

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
IU Swammer

IU added 3 A finalists in diving.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Carol Glover

I believe it’s 2A, 1B, and 17th
MI 2B and 20th and 23rd

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
IU Swammer

You’re right. I missed the last round.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Ladymanvol

Guess Meechegun don’t like diving! Haha IU schooled em and will be leading tonight by about 40 points. So sad for the little baby Boyz in blue who will go boohoo all the way to NCAA and there will they cry all day.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Carol Glover

Diving consols complete

IU 15th
MI 13th and 14th

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 seconds ago

About Morgan Priestley

Morgan Priestley

A Stanford University and Birmingham, Michigan native, Morgan Priestley started writing for SwimSwam in February 2013 on a whim, and is loving that his tendency to follow and over-analyze swim results can finally be put to good use. Morgan swam competitively for 15+ years, primarily excelling in the mid-distance freestyles. While …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!