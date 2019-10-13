Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 ISL Match 2 in Naples – Dressel MVP in Naples in ISL Debut

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Strong performances across the board from Cali Condors, including win in the 50 free, 50 fly, and points-heavy 50 free skins from Caeleb Dressel, dominated much of ISL Match 2 in Naples. But Energy Standard came through in the end, winning for the second week in a row thanks to double and triple points from the final relay and skins events. Energy Standard thus notched another 4 points to lead Group A in the team standings.

Dressel netted $13,500 over the weekend, plus an additional $5,000 as the meet MVP, while Sjostrom also cleared 5 figures with her winnings of $12,900.  Olivia Smoliga ($8,400), Chad le Clos ($7,500), Lilly King ($6,300), Florent Manaudou ($6,300), Kelsi Dahlia ($5,700), and Femke Heemskerk ($5,400) all took home more than $5,000 for their two days in Naples.

Team Standings – Group A

Place Team Matches Played Standings Points Match Points
1 Energy Standard 2 8 1023
2 Cali Condors 2 6 947.5
3 DC Trident 2 4 652.5
4 Aqua Centurions 2 2 622

The Condors’ Dressel won MVP for the Naples match with a total of 57.5 points. Last week’s MVP, Sarah Sjostrom, was runner-up with 52.

MVP Standings Naples

Rank First Last Club Points Bonus Total
1 Caeleb DRESSEL CAC 57.5 0.0 57.5
2 Sarah SJOSTROM ENS 52.0 0.0 52.0
3 Chad le CLOS ENS 44.5 0.0 44.5
4 Olivia SMOLIGA CAC 44.0 0.0 44.0
5 Bethany GALAT DCT 33.5 0.0 33.5
6 Siobhan HAUGHEY DCT 33.0 0.0 33.0
7 Lilly KING CAC 31.5 0.0 31.5
8 Florent MANAUDOU ENS 31.0 0.0 31.0
8 Kelsi DAHLIA CAC 31.0 0.0 31.0
10 Kayla SANCHEZ ENS 29.0 0.0 29.0
11 Melanie MARGALIS CAC 28.5 0.0 28.5
12 Femke HEEMSKERK ENS 28.0 0.0 28.0
13 Evgeny RYLOV ENS 27.5 0.0 27.5
14 Ilya SHYMANOVICH ENS 26.5 0.0 26.5
15 Nicolo MARTINENGHI AQC 25.5 0.0 25.5
15 Kylie MASSE CAC 25.5 0.0 25.5
17 Mitch LARKIN CAC 25.0 0.0 25.0
18 Molly HANNIS CAC 22.5 0.0 22.5
19 Breno CORREIA AQC 22.0 0.0 22.0
20 Nic FINK CAC 21.0 0.0 21.0
21 Andreas VAZAIOS DCT 20.5 0.0 20.5
21 Emily SEEBOHM ENS 20.5 0.0 20.5
23 Jeremy STRAVIUS DCT 20.0 0.0 20.0
24 Ariarne TITMUS CAC 19.5 0.0 19.5
25 Fabio SCOZZOLI AQC 19.0 0.0 19.0
26 Matteo RIVOLTA AQC 18.5 0.0 18.5
26 Brianna THROSSELL DCT 18.5 0.0 18.5
28 Megan KINGSLEY CAC 18.0 0.0 18.0
29 Simone SABBIONI AQC 17.5 0.0 17.5
30 Kliment KOLESNIKOV ENS 17.0 0.0 17.0
31 Federica PELLEGRINI AQC 16.5 0.0 16.5
32 Zane GROTHE DCT 16.0 0.0 16.0
32 Kristian GKOLOMEEV AQC 16.0 0.0 16.0
32 Natalie HINDS CAC 16.0 0.0 16.0
35 Santo CONDORELLI AQC 15.5 0.0 15.5
35 Elena di LIDDO AQC 16.0 -0.5 15.5
37 Justin RESS CAC 15.0 0.0 15.0
38 Ben PROUD ENS 14.5 0.0 14.5
38 Mallory COMERFORD CAC 14.5 0.0 14.5
40 Anastasia SHKURDAI ENS 14.0 0.0 14.0
40 Mary-Sophie HARVEY ENS 14.0 0.0 14.0
42 Radoslaw KAWECKI CAC 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Kregor ZIRK ENS 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Kevin CORDES DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 John SHEBAT CAC 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Ivan GIREV ENS 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Lisa BRATTON DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Simona KUBOVA DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5
42 Martina CARRARO AQC 13.5 0.0 13.5
50 Jay LITHERLAND DCT 13.0 0.0 13.0
51 Tristan HOLLARD DCT 12.0 0.0 12.0
51 Laszlo CSEH AQC 12.0 0.0 12.0
51 Poul ZELLMANN AQC 12.0 0.0 12.0
51 Fantine LESAFFRE ENS 13.0 -1.0 12.0
55 Bowe BECKER CAC 11.5 0.0 11.5
55 Kacper MAJCHRZAK CAC 11.5 0.0 11.5
55 Georgia DAVIES ENS 11.5 0.0 11.5
58 Mark SZARANEK CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0
58 Anton IPSON CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0
58 Mykhaylo ROMANCHUK ENS 11.0 0.0 11.0
58 Emma BARKSDALE DCT 11.0 0.0 11.0
58 Kasia WASICK CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0
58 Penny OLEKSIAK ENS 11.0 0.0 11.0
64 Alessandro MIRESSI AQC 10.5 0.0 10.5
65 Simonas BILIS ENS 10.0 0.0 10.0
65 Max STUPIN ENS 10.0 0.0 10.0
65 Ilaria BIANCHI AQC 10.5 -0.5 10.0
68 Giles SMITH DCT 9.5 0.0 9.5
68 Zach HARTING DCT 9.5 0.0 9.5
68 Lidon MUNOZ AQC 9.5 0.0 9.5
68 Sergey SHEVTSOV ENS 10.5 -1.0 9.5
72 Cody MILLER DCT 9.0 0.0 9.0
72 Travis MAHONEY AQC 9.0 0.0 9.0
72 Georgia BOHL AQC 9.0 0.0 9.0
72 Imogen CLARK ENS 9.0 0.0 9.0
72 Anika APOSTALON DCT 9.0 0.0 9.0
72 Kierra SMITH ENS 10.0 -1.0 9.0
78 Apostolos CHRISTOU AQC 8.5 0.0 8.5
78 Andrew WILSON CAC 8.5 0.0 8.5
78 Zach APPLE DCT 8.5 0.0 8.5
78 Annika BRUHN DCT 8.5 0.0 8.5
82 Velimir STJEPANOVIC DCT 8.0 0.0 8.0
82 Philip HEINTZ AQC 9.0 -1.0 8.0
84 Leiston PICKETT DCT 7.5 0.0 7.5
84 Charlotte BONNET ENS 7.5 0.0 7.5
84 Silvia di PIETRO AQC 7.5 0.0 7.5
87 Silvia SCALIA AQC 7.0 0.0 7.0
87 Sarah KOHLER AQC 7.5 -0.5 7.0
89 Leah NEALE DCT 6.5 0.0 6.5
89 Larissa OLIVEIRA AQC 6.5 0.0 6.5
91 Robert HOWARD DCT 6.0 0.0 6.0
91 Madison KENNEDY DCT 6.0 0.0 6.0
93 Rebecca SMITH ENS 5.5 0.0 5.5
94 Viktoria GUNES ENS 5.0 0.0 5.0
94 Hannah MILEY AQC 5.0 0.0 5.0
94 Franziska HENTKE AQC 6.0 -1.0 5.0
97 Jan SWITKOWSKI CAC 4.5 0.0 4.5
97 Margherita PANZIERA AQC 7.0 -2.5 4.5
99 Sarah GIBSON DCT 4.0 0.0 4.0
100 Luca DOTTO AQC 3.0 0.0 3.0
101 Ian FINNERTY DCT 2.0 0.0 2.0
101 Signe BRO CAC 2.0 0.0 2.0
103 Abrahm DEVINE DCT 1.5 0.0 1.5

Prize Money Standings – Naples

Rank First Last Club Points Earnings
1 Caeleb DRESSEL CAC 45  $       13,500
2 Sarah SJOSTROM ENS 43  $       12,900
3 Olivia SMOLIGA CAC 28  $         8,400
4 Chad le CLOS ENS 25  $         7,500
5 Lilly KING CAC 21  $         6,300
5 Florent MANAUDOU ENS 21  $         6,300
6 Kelsi DAHLIA CAC 19  $         5,700
7 Femke HEEMSKERK ENS 18  $         5,400
8 Melanie MARGALIS CAC 16  $         4,800
8 Kayla SANCHEZ ENS 16  $         4,800
9 Evgeny RYLOV ENS 15.5  $         4,650
10 Ilya SHYMANOVICH ENS 15  $         4,500
11 Siobhan HAUGHEY DCT 14.5  $         4,350
11 Kylie MASSE CAC 14.5  $         4,350
12 Nicolo MARTINENGHI AQC 14  $         4,200
13 Bethany GALAT DCT 13  $         3,900
14 Mitch LARKIN CAC 12  $         3,600
15 Molly HANNIS CAC 10.5  $         3,150
16 Ariarne TITMUS CAC 10  $         3,000
17 Breno CORREIA AQC 9  $         2,700
17 Simone SABBIONI AQC 9  $         2,700
17 Andreas VAZAIOS DCT 9  $         2,700
18 Ben PROUD ENS 8.5  $         2,550
19 Nic FINK CAC 8  $         2,400
20 Jeremy STRAVIUS DCT 7.5  $         2,250
21 Natalie HINDS CAC 7  $         2,100
21 Emily SEEBOHM ENS 7  $         2,100
22 Zane GROTHE DCT 6.5  $         1,950
22 Kliment KOLESNIKOV ENS 6.5  $         1,950
23 Megan KINGSLEY CAC 6  $         1,800
23 Jay LITHERLAND DCT 6  $         1,800
23 Kacper MAJCHRZAK CAC 6  $         1,800
23 Penny OLEKSIAK ENS 6  $         1,800
23 Matteo RIVOLTA AQC 6  $         1,800
23 Fabio SCOZZOLI AQC 6  $         1,800
23 Sergey SHEVTSOV ENS 6  $         1,800
24 Ivan GIREV ENS 5.5  $         1,650
25 Simonas BILIS ENS 5  $         1,500
25 Kristian GKOLOMEEV AQC 5  $         1,500
25 Fantine LESAFFRE ENS 5  $         1,500
25 Alessandro MIRESSI AQC 5  $         1,500
25 Brianna THROSSELL DCT 5  $         1,500
26 Mallory COMERFORD CAC 4.5  $         1,350
27 Lisa BRATTON DCT 4  $         1,200
27 Mykhaylo ROMANCHUK ENS 4  $         1,200
27 Anastasia SHKURDAI ENS 4  $         1,200
27 Mark SZARANEK CAC 4  $         1,200
28 Bowe BECKER CAC 3  $            900
28 Imogen CLARK ENS 3  $            900
28 Radoslaw KAWECKI CAC 3  $            900
28 Justin RESS CAC 3  $            900
28 John SHEBAT CAC 3  $            900
29 Federica PELLEGRINI AQC 2.5  $            750
30 Ilaria BIANCHI AQC 2  $            600
30 Martina CARRARO AQC 2  $            600
30 Laszlo CSEH AQC 2  $            600
30 Elena di LIDDO AQC 2  $            600
30 Mary-Sophie HARVEY ENS 2  $            600
30 Philip HEINTZ AQC 2  $            600
30 Anton IPSON CAC 2  $            600
30 Sarah KOHLER AQC 2  $            600
30 Cody MILLER DCT 2  $            600
30 Max STUPIN ENS 2  $            600
30 Poul ZELLMANN AQC 2  $            600
31 Anika APOSTALON DCT 1.5  $            450
31 Larissa OLIVEIRA AQC 1.5  $            450
31 Kasia WASICK CAC 1.5  $            450
32 Zach APPLE DCT 1  $            300
32 Annika BRUHN DCT 1  $            300
32 Santo CONDORELLI AQC 1  $            300
32 Georgia DAVIES ENS 1  $            300
32 Tristan HOLLARD DCT 1  $            300
32 Madison KENNEDY DCT 1  $            300
32 Simona KUBOVA DCT 1  $            300
32 Leah NEALE DCT 1  $            300
32 Kierra SMITH ENS 1  $            300
32 Kregor ZIRK ENS 1  $            300
33 Kevin CORDES DCT 0.5  $            150
33 Silvia di PIETRO AQC 0.5  $            150
33 Lidon MUNOZ AQC 0.5  $            150
33 Giles SMITH DCT 0.5  $            150

 

Scoring

As a reminder, teams score points in each race. Relays count for double. (Skins count triple but those races didn’t take place today.)

Individual Event Relay Event Skins Race
1st 9 18 27
2nd 7 14 21
3rd 6 12 12
4th 5 10 10
5th 4 8 4
6th 3 6 3
7th 2 4 2
8th 1 2 1

Teams are penalized if an athlete does not appear an athlete does not appear for their race (DNS), does not finish their race (DNF), or disqualifies (DQ). Teams will also lose points if an athlete is slower than a certain benchmark time in any event:

  • No-show (DNS): -4 points or -8 per relay
  • Did not finish (DNF): -2 points or -4 per relay
  • Skins races:
  • A DNS in round 1 is -4. In round 2 it moves up to -8, and in the final to -12.
  • A DNF in round 1 is -2. In round 2 it moves up to -4, and in the final to -6.
  • Slower than benchmark time: -1 point for individuals or -2 points for relays from what the swimmer or relay would have scored. (An 8th-place individual going slower than one of these times would score zero points. A 7th-place individual going slower than one of these times would score one).

 

