2019 ISL Match 2 in Naples – Dressel MVP in Naples in ISL Debut

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Strong performances across the board from Cali Condors, including win in the 50 free, 50 fly, and points-heavy 50 free skins from Caeleb Dressel, dominated much of ISL Match 2 in Naples. But Energy Standard came through in the end, winning for the second week in a row thanks to double and triple points from the final relay and skins events. Energy Standard thus notched another 4 points to lead Group A in the team standings.

Dressel netted $13,500 over the weekend, plus an additional $5,000 as the meet MVP, while Sjostrom also cleared 5 figures with her winnings of $12,900. Olivia Smoliga ($8,400), Chad le Clos ($7,500), Lilly King ($6,300), Florent Manaudou ($6,300), Kelsi Dahlia ($5,700), and Femke Heemskerk ($5,400) all took home more than $5,000 for their two days in Naples.

Team Standings – Group A

Place Team Matches Played Standings Points Match Points 1 Energy Standard 2 8 1023 2 Cali Condors 2 6 947.5 3 DC Trident 2 4 652.5 4 Aqua Centurions 2 2 622

The Condors’ Dressel won MVP for the Naples match with a total of 57.5 points. Last week’s MVP, Sarah Sjostrom, was runner-up with 52.

MVP Standings Naples

Rank First Last Club Points Bonus Total 1 Caeleb DRESSEL CAC 57.5 0.0 57.5 2 Sarah SJOSTROM ENS 52.0 0.0 52.0 3 Chad le CLOS ENS 44.5 0.0 44.5 4 Olivia SMOLIGA CAC 44.0 0.0 44.0 5 Bethany GALAT DCT 33.5 0.0 33.5 6 Siobhan HAUGHEY DCT 33.0 0.0 33.0 7 Lilly KING CAC 31.5 0.0 31.5 8 Florent MANAUDOU ENS 31.0 0.0 31.0 8 Kelsi DAHLIA CAC 31.0 0.0 31.0 10 Kayla SANCHEZ ENS 29.0 0.0 29.0 11 Melanie MARGALIS CAC 28.5 0.0 28.5 12 Femke HEEMSKERK ENS 28.0 0.0 28.0 13 Evgeny RYLOV ENS 27.5 0.0 27.5 14 Ilya SHYMANOVICH ENS 26.5 0.0 26.5 15 Nicolo MARTINENGHI AQC 25.5 0.0 25.5 15 Kylie MASSE CAC 25.5 0.0 25.5 17 Mitch LARKIN CAC 25.0 0.0 25.0 18 Molly HANNIS CAC 22.5 0.0 22.5 19 Breno CORREIA AQC 22.0 0.0 22.0 20 Nic FINK CAC 21.0 0.0 21.0 21 Andreas VAZAIOS DCT 20.5 0.0 20.5 21 Emily SEEBOHM ENS 20.5 0.0 20.5 23 Jeremy STRAVIUS DCT 20.0 0.0 20.0 24 Ariarne TITMUS CAC 19.5 0.0 19.5 25 Fabio SCOZZOLI AQC 19.0 0.0 19.0 26 Matteo RIVOLTA AQC 18.5 0.0 18.5 26 Brianna THROSSELL DCT 18.5 0.0 18.5 28 Megan KINGSLEY CAC 18.0 0.0 18.0 29 Simone SABBIONI AQC 17.5 0.0 17.5 30 Kliment KOLESNIKOV ENS 17.0 0.0 17.0 31 Federica PELLEGRINI AQC 16.5 0.0 16.5 32 Zane GROTHE DCT 16.0 0.0 16.0 32 Kristian GKOLOMEEV AQC 16.0 0.0 16.0 32 Natalie HINDS CAC 16.0 0.0 16.0 35 Santo CONDORELLI AQC 15.5 0.0 15.5 35 Elena di LIDDO AQC 16.0 -0.5 15.5 37 Justin RESS CAC 15.0 0.0 15.0 38 Ben PROUD ENS 14.5 0.0 14.5 38 Mallory COMERFORD CAC 14.5 0.0 14.5 40 Anastasia SHKURDAI ENS 14.0 0.0 14.0 40 Mary-Sophie HARVEY ENS 14.0 0.0 14.0 42 Radoslaw KAWECKI CAC 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Kregor ZIRK ENS 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Kevin CORDES DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 John SHEBAT CAC 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Ivan GIREV ENS 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Lisa BRATTON DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Simona KUBOVA DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5 42 Martina CARRARO AQC 13.5 0.0 13.5 50 Jay LITHERLAND DCT 13.0 0.0 13.0 51 Tristan HOLLARD DCT 12.0 0.0 12.0 51 Laszlo CSEH AQC 12.0 0.0 12.0 51 Poul ZELLMANN AQC 12.0 0.0 12.0 51 Fantine LESAFFRE ENS 13.0 -1.0 12.0 55 Bowe BECKER CAC 11.5 0.0 11.5 55 Kacper MAJCHRZAK CAC 11.5 0.0 11.5 55 Georgia DAVIES ENS 11.5 0.0 11.5 58 Mark SZARANEK CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0 58 Anton IPSON CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0 58 Mykhaylo ROMANCHUK ENS 11.0 0.0 11.0 58 Emma BARKSDALE DCT 11.0 0.0 11.0 58 Kasia WASICK CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0 58 Penny OLEKSIAK ENS 11.0 0.0 11.0 64 Alessandro MIRESSI AQC 10.5 0.0 10.5 65 Simonas BILIS ENS 10.0 0.0 10.0 65 Max STUPIN ENS 10.0 0.0 10.0 65 Ilaria BIANCHI AQC 10.5 -0.5 10.0 68 Giles SMITH DCT 9.5 0.0 9.5 68 Zach HARTING DCT 9.5 0.0 9.5 68 Lidon MUNOZ AQC 9.5 0.0 9.5 68 Sergey SHEVTSOV ENS 10.5 -1.0 9.5 72 Cody MILLER DCT 9.0 0.0 9.0 72 Travis MAHONEY AQC 9.0 0.0 9.0 72 Georgia BOHL AQC 9.0 0.0 9.0 72 Imogen CLARK ENS 9.0 0.0 9.0 72 Anika APOSTALON DCT 9.0 0.0 9.0 72 Kierra SMITH ENS 10.0 -1.0 9.0 78 Apostolos CHRISTOU AQC 8.5 0.0 8.5 78 Andrew WILSON CAC 8.5 0.0 8.5 78 Zach APPLE DCT 8.5 0.0 8.5 78 Annika BRUHN DCT 8.5 0.0 8.5 82 Velimir STJEPANOVIC DCT 8.0 0.0 8.0 82 Philip HEINTZ AQC 9.0 -1.0 8.0 84 Leiston PICKETT DCT 7.5 0.0 7.5 84 Charlotte BONNET ENS 7.5 0.0 7.5 84 Silvia di PIETRO AQC 7.5 0.0 7.5 87 Silvia SCALIA AQC 7.0 0.0 7.0 87 Sarah KOHLER AQC 7.5 -0.5 7.0 89 Leah NEALE DCT 6.5 0.0 6.5 89 Larissa OLIVEIRA AQC 6.5 0.0 6.5 91 Robert HOWARD DCT 6.0 0.0 6.0 91 Madison KENNEDY DCT 6.0 0.0 6.0 93 Rebecca SMITH ENS 5.5 0.0 5.5 94 Viktoria GUNES ENS 5.0 0.0 5.0 94 Hannah MILEY AQC 5.0 0.0 5.0 94 Franziska HENTKE AQC 6.0 -1.0 5.0 97 Jan SWITKOWSKI CAC 4.5 0.0 4.5 97 Margherita PANZIERA AQC 7.0 -2.5 4.5 99 Sarah GIBSON DCT 4.0 0.0 4.0 100 Luca DOTTO AQC 3.0 0.0 3.0 101 Ian FINNERTY DCT 2.0 0.0 2.0 101 Signe BRO CAC 2.0 0.0 2.0 103 Abrahm DEVINE DCT 1.5 0.0 1.5

Prize Money Standings – Naples

Rank First Last Club Points Earnings 1 Caeleb DRESSEL CAC 45 $ 13,500 2 Sarah SJOSTROM ENS 43 $ 12,900 3 Olivia SMOLIGA CAC 28 $ 8,400 4 Chad le CLOS ENS 25 $ 7,500 5 Lilly KING CAC 21 $ 6,300 5 Florent MANAUDOU ENS 21 $ 6,300 6 Kelsi DAHLIA CAC 19 $ 5,700 7 Femke HEEMSKERK ENS 18 $ 5,400 8 Melanie MARGALIS CAC 16 $ 4,800 8 Kayla SANCHEZ ENS 16 $ 4,800 9 Evgeny RYLOV ENS 15.5 $ 4,650 10 Ilya SHYMANOVICH ENS 15 $ 4,500 11 Siobhan HAUGHEY DCT 14.5 $ 4,350 11 Kylie MASSE CAC 14.5 $ 4,350 12 Nicolo MARTINENGHI AQC 14 $ 4,200 13 Bethany GALAT DCT 13 $ 3,900 14 Mitch LARKIN CAC 12 $ 3,600 15 Molly HANNIS CAC 10.5 $ 3,150 16 Ariarne TITMUS CAC 10 $ 3,000 17 Breno CORREIA AQC 9 $ 2,700 17 Simone SABBIONI AQC 9 $ 2,700 17 Andreas VAZAIOS DCT 9 $ 2,700 18 Ben PROUD ENS 8.5 $ 2,550 19 Nic FINK CAC 8 $ 2,400 20 Jeremy STRAVIUS DCT 7.5 $ 2,250 21 Natalie HINDS CAC 7 $ 2,100 21 Emily SEEBOHM ENS 7 $ 2,100 22 Zane GROTHE DCT 6.5 $ 1,950 22 Kliment KOLESNIKOV ENS 6.5 $ 1,950 23 Megan KINGSLEY CAC 6 $ 1,800 23 Jay LITHERLAND DCT 6 $ 1,800 23 Kacper MAJCHRZAK CAC 6 $ 1,800 23 Penny OLEKSIAK ENS 6 $ 1,800 23 Matteo RIVOLTA AQC 6 $ 1,800 23 Fabio SCOZZOLI AQC 6 $ 1,800 23 Sergey SHEVTSOV ENS 6 $ 1,800 24 Ivan GIREV ENS 5.5 $ 1,650 25 Simonas BILIS ENS 5 $ 1,500 25 Kristian GKOLOMEEV AQC 5 $ 1,500 25 Fantine LESAFFRE ENS 5 $ 1,500 25 Alessandro MIRESSI AQC 5 $ 1,500 25 Brianna THROSSELL DCT 5 $ 1,500 26 Mallory COMERFORD CAC 4.5 $ 1,350 27 Lisa BRATTON DCT 4 $ 1,200 27 Mykhaylo ROMANCHUK ENS 4 $ 1,200 27 Anastasia SHKURDAI ENS 4 $ 1,200 27 Mark SZARANEK CAC 4 $ 1,200 28 Bowe BECKER CAC 3 $ 900 28 Imogen CLARK ENS 3 $ 900 28 Radoslaw KAWECKI CAC 3 $ 900 28 Justin RESS CAC 3 $ 900 28 John SHEBAT CAC 3 $ 900 29 Federica PELLEGRINI AQC 2.5 $ 750 30 Ilaria BIANCHI AQC 2 $ 600 30 Martina CARRARO AQC 2 $ 600 30 Laszlo CSEH AQC 2 $ 600 30 Elena di LIDDO AQC 2 $ 600 30 Mary-Sophie HARVEY ENS 2 $ 600 30 Philip HEINTZ AQC 2 $ 600 30 Anton IPSON CAC 2 $ 600 30 Sarah KOHLER AQC 2 $ 600 30 Cody MILLER DCT 2 $ 600 30 Max STUPIN ENS 2 $ 600 30 Poul ZELLMANN AQC 2 $ 600 31 Anika APOSTALON DCT 1.5 $ 450 31 Larissa OLIVEIRA AQC 1.5 $ 450 31 Kasia WASICK CAC 1.5 $ 450 32 Zach APPLE DCT 1 $ 300 32 Annika BRUHN DCT 1 $ 300 32 Santo CONDORELLI AQC 1 $ 300 32 Georgia DAVIES ENS 1 $ 300 32 Tristan HOLLARD DCT 1 $ 300 32 Madison KENNEDY DCT 1 $ 300 32 Simona KUBOVA DCT 1 $ 300 32 Leah NEALE DCT 1 $ 300 32 Kierra SMITH ENS 1 $ 300 32 Kregor ZIRK ENS 1 $ 300 33 Kevin CORDES DCT 0.5 $ 150 33 Silvia di PIETRO AQC 0.5 $ 150 33 Lidon MUNOZ AQC 0.5 $ 150 33 Giles SMITH DCT 0.5 $ 150

Scoring

As a reminder, teams score points in each race. Relays count for double. (Skins count triple but those races didn’t take place today.)

Individual Event Relay Event Skins Race 1st 9 18 27 2nd 7 14 21 3rd 6 12 12 4th 5 10 10 5th 4 8 4 6th 3 6 3 7th 2 4 2 8th 1 2 1

Teams are penalized if an athlete does not appear an athlete does not appear for their race (DNS), does not finish their race (DNF), or disqualifies (DQ). Teams will also lose points if an athlete is slower than a certain benchmark time in any event: