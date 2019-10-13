2019 ISL Match 2 in Naples – Dressel MVP in Naples in ISL Debut

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- Day 1 complete results
- Day 2 complete results
Strong performances across the board from Cali Condors, including win in the 50 free, 50 fly, and points-heavy 50 free skins from Caeleb Dressel, dominated much of ISL Match 2 in Naples. But Energy Standard came through in the end, winning for the second week in a row thanks to double and triple points from the final relay and skins events. Energy Standard thus notched another 4 points to lead Group A in the team standings.
Dressel netted $13,500 over the weekend, plus an additional $5,000 as the meet MVP, while Sjostrom also cleared 5 figures with her winnings of $12,900. Olivia Smoliga ($8,400), Chad le Clos ($7,500), Lilly King ($6,300), Florent Manaudou ($6,300), Kelsi Dahlia ($5,700), and Femke Heemskerk ($5,400) all took home more than $5,000 for their two days in Naples.
Team Standings – Group A
|Place
|Team
|Matches Played
|Standings Points
|Match Points
|1
|Energy Standard
|2
|8
|1023
|2
|Cali Condors
|2
|6
|947.5
|3
|DC Trident
|2
|4
|652.5
|4
|Aqua Centurions
|2
|2
|622
The Condors’ Dressel won MVP for the Naples match with a total of 57.5 points. Last week’s MVP, Sarah Sjostrom, was runner-up with 52.
MVP Standings Naples
|Rank
|First
|Last
|Club
|Points
|Bonus
|Total
|1
|Caeleb
|DRESSEL
|CAC
|57.5
|0.0
|57.5
|2
|Sarah
|SJOSTROM
|ENS
|52.0
|0.0
|52.0
|3
|Chad
|le CLOS
|ENS
|44.5
|0.0
|44.5
|4
|Olivia
|SMOLIGA
|CAC
|44.0
|0.0
|44.0
|5
|Bethany
|GALAT
|DCT
|33.5
|0.0
|33.5
|6
|Siobhan
|HAUGHEY
|DCT
|33.0
|0.0
|33.0
|7
|Lilly
|KING
|CAC
|31.5
|0.0
|31.5
|8
|Florent
|MANAUDOU
|ENS
|31.0
|0.0
|31.0
|8
|Kelsi
|DAHLIA
|CAC
|31.0
|0.0
|31.0
|10
|Kayla
|SANCHEZ
|ENS
|29.0
|0.0
|29.0
|11
|Melanie
|MARGALIS
|CAC
|28.5
|0.0
|28.5
|12
|Femke
|HEEMSKERK
|ENS
|28.0
|0.0
|28.0
|13
|Evgeny
|RYLOV
|ENS
|27.5
|0.0
|27.5
|14
|Ilya
|SHYMANOVICH
|ENS
|26.5
|0.0
|26.5
|15
|Nicolo
|MARTINENGHI
|AQC
|25.5
|0.0
|25.5
|15
|Kylie
|MASSE
|CAC
|25.5
|0.0
|25.5
|17
|Mitch
|LARKIN
|CAC
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|18
|Molly
|HANNIS
|CAC
|22.5
|0.0
|22.5
|19
|Breno
|CORREIA
|AQC
|22.0
|0.0
|22.0
|20
|Nic
|FINK
|CAC
|21.0
|0.0
|21.0
|21
|Andreas
|VAZAIOS
|DCT
|20.5
|0.0
|20.5
|21
|Emily
|SEEBOHM
|ENS
|20.5
|0.0
|20.5
|23
|Jeremy
|STRAVIUS
|DCT
|20.0
|0.0
|20.0
|24
|Ariarne
|TITMUS
|CAC
|19.5
|0.0
|19.5
|25
|Fabio
|SCOZZOLI
|AQC
|19.0
|0.0
|19.0
|26
|Matteo
|RIVOLTA
|AQC
|18.5
|0.0
|18.5
|26
|Brianna
|THROSSELL
|DCT
|18.5
|0.0
|18.5
|28
|Megan
|KINGSLEY
|CAC
|18.0
|0.0
|18.0
|29
|Simone
|SABBIONI
|AQC
|17.5
|0.0
|17.5
|30
|Kliment
|KOLESNIKOV
|ENS
|17.0
|0.0
|17.0
|31
|Federica
|PELLEGRINI
|AQC
|16.5
|0.0
|16.5
|32
|Zane
|GROTHE
|DCT
|16.0
|0.0
|16.0
|32
|Kristian
|GKOLOMEEV
|AQC
|16.0
|0.0
|16.0
|32
|Natalie
|HINDS
|CAC
|16.0
|0.0
|16.0
|35
|Santo
|CONDORELLI
|AQC
|15.5
|0.0
|15.5
|35
|Elena
|di LIDDO
|AQC
|16.0
|-0.5
|15.5
|37
|Justin
|RESS
|CAC
|15.0
|0.0
|15.0
|38
|Ben
|PROUD
|ENS
|14.5
|0.0
|14.5
|38
|Mallory
|COMERFORD
|CAC
|14.5
|0.0
|14.5
|40
|Anastasia
|SHKURDAI
|ENS
|14.0
|0.0
|14.0
|40
|Mary-Sophie
|HARVEY
|ENS
|14.0
|0.0
|14.0
|42
|Radoslaw
|KAWECKI
|CAC
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Kregor
|ZIRK
|ENS
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Kevin
|CORDES
|DCT
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|John
|SHEBAT
|CAC
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Ivan
|GIREV
|ENS
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Lisa
|BRATTON
|DCT
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Simona
|KUBOVA
|DCT
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|42
|Martina
|CARRARO
|AQC
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|50
|Jay
|LITHERLAND
|DCT
|13.0
|0.0
|13.0
|51
|Tristan
|HOLLARD
|DCT
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|51
|Laszlo
|CSEH
|AQC
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|51
|Poul
|ZELLMANN
|AQC
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|51
|Fantine
|LESAFFRE
|ENS
|13.0
|-1.0
|12.0
|55
|Bowe
|BECKER
|CAC
|11.5
|0.0
|11.5
|55
|Kacper
|MAJCHRZAK
|CAC
|11.5
|0.0
|11.5
|55
|Georgia
|DAVIES
|ENS
|11.5
|0.0
|11.5
|58
|Mark
|SZARANEK
|CAC
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|58
|Anton
|IPSON
|CAC
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|58
|Mykhaylo
|ROMANCHUK
|ENS
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|58
|Emma
|BARKSDALE
|DCT
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|58
|Kasia
|WASICK
|CAC
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|58
|Penny
|OLEKSIAK
|ENS
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|64
|Alessandro
|MIRESSI
|AQC
|10.5
|0.0
|10.5
|65
|Simonas
|BILIS
|ENS
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|65
|Max
|STUPIN
|ENS
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|65
|Ilaria
|BIANCHI
|AQC
|10.5
|-0.5
|10.0
|68
|Giles
|SMITH
|DCT
|9.5
|0.0
|9.5
|68
|Zach
|HARTING
|DCT
|9.5
|0.0
|9.5
|68
|Lidon
|MUNOZ
|AQC
|9.5
|0.0
|9.5
|68
|Sergey
|SHEVTSOV
|ENS
|10.5
|-1.0
|9.5
|72
|Cody
|MILLER
|DCT
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|72
|Travis
|MAHONEY
|AQC
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|72
|Georgia
|BOHL
|AQC
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|72
|Imogen
|CLARK
|ENS
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|72
|Anika
|APOSTALON
|DCT
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|72
|Kierra
|SMITH
|ENS
|10.0
|-1.0
|9.0
|78
|Apostolos
|CHRISTOU
|AQC
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|78
|Andrew
|WILSON
|CAC
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|78
|Zach
|APPLE
|DCT
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|78
|Annika
|BRUHN
|DCT
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|82
|Velimir
|STJEPANOVIC
|DCT
|8.0
|0.0
|8.0
|82
|Philip
|HEINTZ
|AQC
|9.0
|-1.0
|8.0
|84
|Leiston
|PICKETT
|DCT
|7.5
|0.0
|7.5
|84
|Charlotte
|BONNET
|ENS
|7.5
|0.0
|7.5
|84
|Silvia
|di PIETRO
|AQC
|7.5
|0.0
|7.5
|87
|Silvia
|SCALIA
|AQC
|7.0
|0.0
|7.0
|87
|Sarah
|KOHLER
|AQC
|7.5
|-0.5
|7.0
|89
|Leah
|NEALE
|DCT
|6.5
|0.0
|6.5
|89
|Larissa
|OLIVEIRA
|AQC
|6.5
|0.0
|6.5
|91
|Robert
|HOWARD
|DCT
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|91
|Madison
|KENNEDY
|DCT
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|93
|Rebecca
|SMITH
|ENS
|5.5
|0.0
|5.5
|94
|Viktoria
|GUNES
|ENS
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|94
|Hannah
|MILEY
|AQC
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|94
|Franziska
|HENTKE
|AQC
|6.0
|-1.0
|5.0
|97
|Jan
|SWITKOWSKI
|CAC
|4.5
|0.0
|4.5
|97
|Margherita
|PANZIERA
|AQC
|7.0
|-2.5
|4.5
|99
|Sarah
|GIBSON
|DCT
|4.0
|0.0
|4.0
|100
|Luca
|DOTTO
|AQC
|3.0
|0.0
|3.0
|101
|Ian
|FINNERTY
|DCT
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|101
|Signe
|BRO
|CAC
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|103
|Abrahm
|DEVINE
|DCT
|1.5
|0.0
|1.5
Prize Money Standings – Naples
|Rank
|First
|Last
|Club
|Points
|Earnings
|1
|Caeleb
|DRESSEL
|CAC
|45
|$ 13,500
|2
|Sarah
|SJOSTROM
|ENS
|43
|$ 12,900
|3
|Olivia
|SMOLIGA
|CAC
|28
|$ 8,400
|4
|Chad
|le CLOS
|ENS
|25
|$ 7,500
|5
|Lilly
|KING
|CAC
|21
|$ 6,300
|5
|Florent
|MANAUDOU
|ENS
|21
|$ 6,300
|6
|Kelsi
|DAHLIA
|CAC
|19
|$ 5,700
|7
|Femke
|HEEMSKERK
|ENS
|18
|$ 5,400
|8
|Melanie
|MARGALIS
|CAC
|16
|$ 4,800
|8
|Kayla
|SANCHEZ
|ENS
|16
|$ 4,800
|9
|Evgeny
|RYLOV
|ENS
|15.5
|$ 4,650
|10
|Ilya
|SHYMANOVICH
|ENS
|15
|$ 4,500
|11
|Siobhan
|HAUGHEY
|DCT
|14.5
|$ 4,350
|11
|Kylie
|MASSE
|CAC
|14.5
|$ 4,350
|12
|Nicolo
|MARTINENGHI
|AQC
|14
|$ 4,200
|13
|Bethany
|GALAT
|DCT
|13
|$ 3,900
|14
|Mitch
|LARKIN
|CAC
|12
|$ 3,600
|15
|Molly
|HANNIS
|CAC
|10.5
|$ 3,150
|16
|Ariarne
|TITMUS
|CAC
|10
|$ 3,000
|17
|Breno
|CORREIA
|AQC
|9
|$ 2,700
|17
|Simone
|SABBIONI
|AQC
|9
|$ 2,700
|17
|Andreas
|VAZAIOS
|DCT
|9
|$ 2,700
|18
|Ben
|PROUD
|ENS
|8.5
|$ 2,550
|19
|Nic
|FINK
|CAC
|8
|$ 2,400
|20
|Jeremy
|STRAVIUS
|DCT
|7.5
|$ 2,250
|21
|Natalie
|HINDS
|CAC
|7
|$ 2,100
|21
|Emily
|SEEBOHM
|ENS
|7
|$ 2,100
|22
|Zane
|GROTHE
|DCT
|6.5
|$ 1,950
|22
|Kliment
|KOLESNIKOV
|ENS
|6.5
|$ 1,950
|23
|Megan
|KINGSLEY
|CAC
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Jay
|LITHERLAND
|DCT
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Kacper
|MAJCHRZAK
|CAC
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Penny
|OLEKSIAK
|ENS
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Matteo
|RIVOLTA
|AQC
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Fabio
|SCOZZOLI
|AQC
|6
|$ 1,800
|23
|Sergey
|SHEVTSOV
|ENS
|6
|$ 1,800
|24
|Ivan
|GIREV
|ENS
|5.5
|$ 1,650
|25
|Simonas
|BILIS
|ENS
|5
|$ 1,500
|25
|Kristian
|GKOLOMEEV
|AQC
|5
|$ 1,500
|25
|Fantine
|LESAFFRE
|ENS
|5
|$ 1,500
|25
|Alessandro
|MIRESSI
|AQC
|5
|$ 1,500
|25
|Brianna
|THROSSELL
|DCT
|5
|$ 1,500
|26
|Mallory
|COMERFORD
|CAC
|4.5
|$ 1,350
|27
|Lisa
|BRATTON
|DCT
|4
|$ 1,200
|27
|Mykhaylo
|ROMANCHUK
|ENS
|4
|$ 1,200
|27
|Anastasia
|SHKURDAI
|ENS
|4
|$ 1,200
|27
|Mark
|SZARANEK
|CAC
|4
|$ 1,200
|28
|Bowe
|BECKER
|CAC
|3
|$ 900
|28
|Imogen
|CLARK
|ENS
|3
|$ 900
|28
|Radoslaw
|KAWECKI
|CAC
|3
|$ 900
|28
|Justin
|RESS
|CAC
|3
|$ 900
|28
|John
|SHEBAT
|CAC
|3
|$ 900
|29
|Federica
|PELLEGRINI
|AQC
|2.5
|$ 750
|30
|Ilaria
|BIANCHI
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Martina
|CARRARO
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Laszlo
|CSEH
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Elena
|di LIDDO
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Mary-Sophie
|HARVEY
|ENS
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Philip
|HEINTZ
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Anton
|IPSON
|CAC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Sarah
|KOHLER
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Cody
|MILLER
|DCT
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Max
|STUPIN
|ENS
|2
|$ 600
|30
|Poul
|ZELLMANN
|AQC
|2
|$ 600
|31
|Anika
|APOSTALON
|DCT
|1.5
|$ 450
|31
|Larissa
|OLIVEIRA
|AQC
|1.5
|$ 450
|31
|Kasia
|WASICK
|CAC
|1.5
|$ 450
|32
|Zach
|APPLE
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Annika
|BRUHN
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Santo
|CONDORELLI
|AQC
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Georgia
|DAVIES
|ENS
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Tristan
|HOLLARD
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Madison
|KENNEDY
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Simona
|KUBOVA
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Leah
|NEALE
|DCT
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Kierra
|SMITH
|ENS
|1
|$ 300
|32
|Kregor
|ZIRK
|ENS
|1
|$ 300
|33
|Kevin
|CORDES
|DCT
|0.5
|$ 150
|33
|Silvia
|di PIETRO
|AQC
|0.5
|$ 150
|33
|Lidon
|MUNOZ
|AQC
|0.5
|$ 150
|33
|Giles
|SMITH
|DCT
|0.5
|$ 150
Scoring
As a reminder, teams score points in each race. Relays count for double. (Skins count triple but those races didn’t take place today.)
|Individual Event
|Relay Event
|Skins Race
|1st
|9
|18
|27
|2nd
|7
|14
|21
|3rd
|6
|12
|12
|4th
|5
|10
|10
|5th
|4
|8
|4
|6th
|3
|6
|3
|7th
|2
|4
|2
|8th
|1
|2
|1
Teams are penalized if an athlete does not appear an athlete does not appear for their race (DNS), does not finish their race (DNF), or disqualifies (DQ). Teams will also lose points if an athlete is slower than a certain benchmark time in any event:
- No-show (DNS): -4 points or -8 per relay
- Did not finish (DNF): -2 points or -4 per relay
- Skins races:
- A DNS in round 1 is -4. In round 2 it moves up to -8, and in the final to -12.
- A DNF in round 1 is -2. In round 2 it moves up to -4, and in the final to -6.
- Slower than benchmark time: -1 point for individuals or -2 points for relays from what the swimmer or relay would have scored. (An 8th-place individual going slower than one of these times would score zero points. A 7th-place individual going slower than one of these times would score one).
