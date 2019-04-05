2019 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

We’re on to day 3 prelims from Ontario, with 12 more events qualifying this morning.

In the women’s 200 back, Kylie Masse looks to add to her 100 back win from night 1, with Taylor Ruck in tow. For the men, Markus Thormeyer is also looking to add to his 100 back gold, with Sebastian Somerset the #2-seed.

The women’s 100 fly features youngsters Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith at the top, along with Sweden’s Louise Hansson and another 2000-born Canadian, Maggie MacNeil. For the men, internationals Luis Martinez and Zheng Quah are the top two seeds, but it’s Josiah Binnema leading the Canadians into heats.

We’ve also got the 400 free, where 400 IM standout Emily Overholt will meet 1500 free champ Mackenzie Padington. For the men, it’s Sweden’s Victor Johansson at the top, followed by Canadian Jeremy Bagshaw.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Toronto.

Women’s 50 Fly Para – Prelims

Men’s 50 Fly Para – Prelims

Women’s 100 Fly Para – Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly Para – Prelims

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

FINA A cut: 2:11.53

Top qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Back – Prelims

FINA A cut: 1:58.34

Top qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

FINA A cut: 58.48

Top qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

FINA A cut: 51.96

Top qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

FINA A cut: 4:10.57

Top qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims

FINA A cut: 3:48.15

Top qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Free Para – Prelims

Men’s 400 Free Para – Prelims