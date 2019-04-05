2019 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
We’re on to day 3 prelims from Ontario, with 12 more events qualifying this morning.
In the women’s 200 back, Kylie Masse looks to add to her 100 back win from night 1, with Taylor Ruck in tow. For the men, Markus Thormeyer is also looking to add to his 100 back gold, with Sebastian Somerset the #2-seed.
The women’s 100 fly features youngsters Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith at the top, along with Sweden’s Louise Hansson and another 2000-born Canadian, Maggie MacNeil. For the men, internationals Luis Martinez and Zheng Quah are the top two seeds, but it’s Josiah Binnema leading the Canadians into heats.
We’ve also got the 400 free, where 400 IM standout Emily Overholt will meet 1500 free champ Mackenzie Padington. For the men, it’s Sweden’s Victor Johansson at the top, followed by Canadian Jeremy Bagshaw.
Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Toronto.
Women’s 50 Fly Para – Prelims
Men’s 50 Fly Para – Prelims
Women’s 100 Fly Para – Prelims
Men’s 100 Fly Para – Prelims
Women’s 200 Back – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 2:11.53
Top qualifiers:
Men’s 200 Back – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 1:58.34
Top qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 58.48
Top qualifiers:
Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 51.96
Top qualifiers:
Women’s 400 Free – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 4:10.57
Top qualifiers:
Men’s 400 Free – Prelims
- FINA A cut: 3:48.15
Top qualifiers:
Unless Rebecca Smith can find another gear she’s going to find it hard to prevail against Maggie MacNeil in the race for the second berth in the 100 Fly.
Finally we are getting to the most interesting part: Taylor Ruck and 200s (please, excuse me Canadian fans. It is your week, your national trials, your stars and your young hopes. And I’m just a foreigner) Her 2018 season was so powerful, so impressive that left nobody indifferent. If 2017 season was SARAH SJOSTROM, then in 2018 it was Ikee and Ruck. How far will Taylor Ruck go? Was it her best or she was just warming up. How her freshman year, swimming exclusively in the Shortest Course for a half of the year and new coach affected her LCM abilities? This meet is the first chance to get some hints on these questions. Yes, she has the Speed and… Read more »
Just like most major universities, Stanford swam long course practices several days a week. She’ll be fine.
4 women under the 200BK FINA A in the morning!
That cut is soft, as is men’s 200 back.