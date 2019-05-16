2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 1 Distance Timed Final Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

The fourth of five stops on the 2019 Pro Swim Series begins tonight in Bloomington, Indiana, with timed final heats of the men’s and women’s 1500 frees.

We’ll be updating the mile results as they come in, with three heats of men and three heats of women set to swim fastest-to-slowest tonight.

Hannah Moore is the top seed on the women’s side, looking to win her second-straight PSS meet in this event. Moore beat Chile’s Kristel Kobrich by seven seconds in Richmond. Kobrich is the second seed tonight, while Knoxville champ Katie Ledecky isn’t swimming the event and Des Moines champ Wang Jianjiahe is not competing in Bloomington.

For the men, we’ll get a new mile winner for the first time this series, as Knoxville/Des Moines/Richmond champ Anton Ipsen is absent. Zane Grothe is the top seed, and he’s been third at the past two meets. Meanwhile Marcelo Acosta was the runner-up in Richmond, and he’ll also be competing tonight.

Women’s 1500 Free – Timed Final

Pro Swim Series record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2019)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Men’s 1500 Free – Timed Final