2018 VHSL Class 4 State Meet: 13 Class 4 State Records Broken

2018 VHSL Class 4 State Meet

February 17th

SwimRVA, Richmond, VA

Short course yards

Results

TOP 10 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

Jamestown – 226 King George – 221 Blacksburg – 220.5 Monacan – 215 Riverside – 205 Woodgrove – 199 Lafayette – 173 Dominion – 100 Salem – 86 E C Glass – 75

BOYS

Jefferson Forest – 233 Monacan – 224 Kettle Run – 162.5 Lafayette – 154 Salem – 147 Loudoun – 119 Courtland – 114 Hanover – 101.5 King George – 92 Riverside/Liberty – 87

At the VHSL (Virginia High Scool League) Class 4 State Meet, The Jamestown girls and Jefferson Forest boys came away with team titles in very tight battles. There was a whopping 13 class 4 state records at the meet, 7 of which were in boys events, and 6 in girls. Between class 2,3, and 4 there were 32 state records broken in their respective classes, which is great news for the future of swimming in Virginia.

The Jefferson Forest boys 200 medley relay team of Matthew Davidson, Sutto Schonfleder, Connor Sauls, and Brian Grimmett managed to finish ahead of the Kettle Run team of Jake Heenan, Tanner Smith, Garrett Finan, and Andy Whitted, who they were tied with through the entire race. Kettle Run hit the 150 mark at 1:15.09 to Jefferson Forest’s 1:15.12, and then Grimmett’s anchor split of 21.38 was enough to give Jefferson Forest the win, 1:36.50 to 1:36.83. Kettle Run broke the class 4 record in prelims with a 1:37.15, which was then subsequently broken by Jefferson Forest in finals.

There was a 3-way battle in the boys 200 free, in which Brennen Doss, Collin Hughes, and John-Michael Gordon all breaking 1:40 and the class 4 record of 1:40.76. Doss went 25.32 on the final 50 to power himself to victory, touching the wall in 1:39.26, to Hughes 1:39.27, and Gordon’s 1:39.58. Hughes was out the fastest, hitting the 100 mark at 47.89 compared to the 48-mids from the other two. Doss went on to win the 500 free in a new class 4 record of 4:28.55, hitting the wall less than a second before Gordon (4:29.39). Doss again started to slightly pull away at the end of the race, going 52.62 on the last 100. Doss will be attending Virginia Tech next year.

Sean Conway blasted a 1:47.22 to win the boys 200 IM to shatter the class 4 record, and win the race by 7 seconds. Conway’s splits were great, coming in at 23.83/27.14/30.94/25.31. Conway went on to win the 100 free in a new class 4 record of 44.81. He won the race by nearly 2 seconds. Conway, a junior, will be back next year with another shot to break the VHSL overall records of 1:43.01 and 44.45 respectively.

Colby Hurt, a sophomore, won the girls 200 IM with a new class 4 record of 2:02.08. She came in nearly 2 seconds under the previous record of 2:03.89. She posted good splits all-around, coming in at 26.65/31.25/35.34/28.84.

Abby Larson, a Virginia Tech recruit, won the girls 50 free in a new class 4 record of 23.20. She won the race by .80 seconds, and shaved more than half a second off her own class 4 state record of 23.74. She also won the 100 free with a new class 4 record of 50.47, again breaking her own record of 51.54.

Khalil Fonder blasted a 47.92 in the boys 100 fly to win the event by over 2 seconds and shatter his own class 4 record of 49.02, which he set in 2016. Fonder was out fast, hitting the first 50 wall at 22.41. He won the 100 back in a new class 4 record as well, posting almost the exact same time as he did in the 100 fly. Fonder went 47.91 to win the 100 back, absolutely shattering the previous record, and getting bvery close to breaking the overall VHSL record of 47.46, which is held by Texas-Star John Shebat. Fonder will be competing for Arizona State next season, where his times would have been 4th in both events on their team this year.

Allison Kopac won the girls 500 free by well over 3 seconds, shattering the class 4 record by 3 seconds as well. Kopac posted a new best time of 4:48.11, breaking the previous record of 4:51.74. Kopac settled into splitting mid-29s in the middle of the race, before throwing down a 27.65 on the final 50. Kopac is just a sophomore, giving her 2 more years to try getting down to the VHSL overall record of 4:43.43, held by Megan Byrnes.

Grace Olsen broke the class 4 record in the girls 100 breast, posting a 1:04.64 to lead the field by well over 2 seconds. Lindsay Miller broke the class 4 record in the girls 1 meter, posting a final score of 360.95.