2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

We’re back with day 2 finals of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, where swimmers will race in finals of the 50 free, 200 back, 200 free, and 400 IM. The women’s 400 IM will feature a battle between U.S. National Teamers Madisyn Cox, Hali Flickinger, and Melanie Margalis. We’ll see Margalis competing in the 200 free final as well with Wang Jianjiahe. Canadian junior star Taylor Ruck will join them in the 200 free shortly after racing in the 200 back. The 50 free is headlined by Margo Geer, Olivia Smoliga, and Lia Neal.

The men’s 400 IM final is also loaded with Chase Kalisz, Will Licon, and Josh Prenot. U.S. Olympic backstrokers Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley will face off with Japanese backstroke star Ryosuke Irie in the men’s 200 back. Jack Conger is seeking another title tonight as the top seed in the 200 free. He’ll battle with Zane Grothe and Clark Smith in that race. Michael Andrew and Nathan Adrian will go head-to-head again in the 50 free, with Brazilian sprint stars Bruno Fratus and Marcelo Chierighini also in the mix. Andrew Abruzzo is one to watch tonight after qualifying for the A final in the 200 back, 200 free, and 400 IM. Abruzzo went a best time in the 200s in prelims and was just a tenth shy of his best to become top qualifier in the 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07- Katinka Hosszu, Santa Clara 2015

Pool Record: 4:33.55- Elizabeth Beisel (Florida), 2016

Georgia postgrad Hali Flickinger had the lead going out through the front half, but she faded on the breast leg as Texas postgrad Madisyn Cox took over. Another Georgia postgrad, Melanie Margalis, started to close the gap on freestyle, but Cox was too far ahead as she won the race with a lifetime best by almost a full second. Magalis settled for silver, while Flickinger held on for bronze. 14-year-old Mariah Denigan of the Northern Kentucky Clippers was the first swimmer shy of the podium. Denigan knocked almost 3 seconds off her lifetime best in 4:45.41.

MEN’S 400 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:09.43- Chase Kalisz , Atlanta 2017

Pool Record: 4:09.43- Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017

Chase Kalisz is the fastest he’s ever been in season. Kalisz demolished the field, winning by nearly 10 seconds with a new Pro Swim Series Record. Kalisz took the lead from the get-go, splitting 56.72 on the fly. He continued to build his lead throughout the race. Cal postgrad Josh Prenot was the only other man to break 4:20. Andrew Abruzzo picked up another best time in his first of 3 swims tonight as he won the bronze. He had the fastest closing split of the field with a 58.63 free leg.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17- Sarah Sjostrom, Austin 2016

Pool Record: 24.73- Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017

Indiana postgrad Margo Geer notched a new best time to win it, missing the Pool Record by justs 5 hundredths. Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga clipped Cal postgrad Farida Osman at the finish. Stanford postgrad Lia Neal was just 4 hundredths shy of the podium in 25.33, followed by Isabella Arcila (25.41).

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.56- Nathan Adrian , Minneapolis 2015

, Minneapolis 2015 Pool Record: 21.85- Nathan Adrian (Cal), 2011

Junior phenom Michael Andrew won this round, as he was the only swimmer to break 22 tonight. Andrew was just 8 hundredths shy of the Pool Record. Olympic sprint champ Nathan Adrian wound up 2nd, just out-touching Russian rocket Vlad Morozov. Ukrainian sprint star Andrii Govorov picked up 4th, touching in 22.34 ahead of Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus (22.51).

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16- Meagen Nay, Santa Clara 2011

Pool Record: 2:07.14- Missy Franklin (Colorado Stars), 2011

Candian junior standout Taylor Ruck knocked half a second off her best time to dominate this race in 2:06.36. Ruck flipped in 1:01.67 for the early lead, pulling further ahead as she moved through the race and took down Missy Franklin’s Pool record. That would have been a new Junior World Record for Ruck, knocking 4 tenths off the former mark set by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, but won’t count as such since she turns 18 before the end of 2018. Italian star Federica Pellegrini used her closing speed to out-touch Jade Hannah for the silver. SwimMAC’s Sinclair Larson swam to 4th, clipping 2 tenths off her best in 2:12.60.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04- Xu Jiayu, Indianapolis 2017

Pool Record: 1:55.82- Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016

Cal postgrads Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley were neck-and-neck in this race. Pebley was slightly fster up front in 56.30 to Murphy’s 56.48, but Murphy took over the lead after the 3rd 50. Murphy had the closing speed to take the win as they secured the top 2 spots in the world this year. Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie took the bronze as the only other man to break 2:00 tonight.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.43- Katie Ledecky, Austin 2016

Pool Record: 1:54.82- Katie Ledecky (Nation’s Capital), 2016

Another swim, another best time. Candian junior star Taylor Ruck shaved a few tenths off her best for another dominant win on 1:56.85, shortly after winning the 200 back title. Last night’s 800 free champ, Wang Jianjiahe of China, picked up another medal in 2nd place. Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak, also Canadian junior standouts, battled for 3rd, with Smith clipping Oleksiak (1:59.32) for bronze.

MEN’S 200 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82- Sun Yang, Santa Clara 2016

Pool Record: 1:46.36- Yannick Agnel (France), 2011

Texas postgrad Jack Conger dominated this race, flipping in 52.10 en route to a 1:46.96 victory. He was the only swimmer to break 1:48 tonight. Indiana alum Marwan El Kamash held off Indiana postgrad Zane Grothe for the silver, using his front-end speed to take the edge. Baylor’s Trey Freeman joined them under 1:50 to take 4th in 1:49.41, slightly faster than his prelims swim.