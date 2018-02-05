2018 Int’l Meeting Uster: Photo Vault Round-up

26TH INTERNATIONAL MEETING USTER

The 2-day International Meeting Uster wrapped up in Switzerland yesterday, but not before a stable of Canadians, British and Europeans wreaked havoc on the meet record board en route to putting up world-class times. Below is a collection of action shots taken by SwimSwam’s Rafael Domeyko, with this round focusing on a variety of swimmers competing over the weekend, as well as giving us a glimpse into the Uster facility.

Refresh yourself on the performances via the meet recap links above, then re-live the meet with the vivid images below.

Michael Gunning, JAM, domeykophotography.com

 

Michael Gunning, JAM, domeykophotography.com

 

Michael Gunning, JAM, domeykophotography.com

 

Michael Gunning, JAM, domeykophotography.com

 

Michael Gunning, JAM, domeykophotography.com

 

Ori Levy, ISR, domeykophotography.com

 

Ori Levy, ISR, domeykophotography.com

 

Ori Levy, ISR, domeykophotography.com

 

Ori Levy, ISR, domeykophotography.com

 

Ori Levy, ISR, domeykophotography.com

 

Benjamin Gatz, HUN, domeykophotography.com

 

Maria Ugolkova, SUI, domeykophotography.com

 

Linda Caponi, ITA, domeykophotography.com

 

Maria Ugolkova, SUI, domeykophotography.com

 

Kristof Milak, HUN, domeykophotography.com

 

Laszlo Cseh, HUN, domeykophotography.com

 

Joeri Verlinden, NED, domeykophotography.com

 

 

Meet Hub, domeykophotography.com

 

Indoor Pool Buchholz, domeykophotography.com

Indoor Pool Buchholz, domeykophotography.com

 

Indoor Pool Buccholz, domeykophotography.com

 

Indoor Pool Buchholz, domeykophotography.com

 

Indoor Pool Buchholz, domeykophotography.com

