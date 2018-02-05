2018 Int’l Meeting Uster: Photo Vault Round-up

26TH INTERNATIONAL MEETING USTER

The 2-day International Meeting Uster wrapped up in Switzerland yesterday, but not before a stable of Canadians, British and Europeans wreaked havoc on the meet record board en route to putting up world-class times. Below is a collection of action shots taken by SwimSwam’s Rafael Domeyko, with this round focusing on a variety of swimmers competing over the weekend, as well as giving us a glimpse into the Uster facility.

Refresh yourself on the performances via the meet recap links above, then re-live the meet with the vivid images below.