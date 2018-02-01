Masse, Oleksiak, Cseh & More Ready To Race In Uster

26th International Meeting Uster

February 3rd & 4th

Indoor Pool Buchholz, Uster, Switzerland

LCM

Meet Site

Entry List

Live Results

SchwimmClub Uster Wallisellen is hosting the 26th annual International Meeting in Uster, Switzerland this weekend, with several notable names on the entry lists. Fresh off of the Euro Meet Luxembourg are a pair of explosive flyers in Ben Proud of Great Britain and Andriy Govorov of Ukraine. Among their events, the duo is set to compete in the 50m butterfly, sure to be another showdown as it was in Luxembourg. At that meet, Proud wound up on top, winning gold in a new meet record mark of 23.03. But, the Ukrainian was right behind in 23.30, so it’s any man’s race in Uster this weekend.

Another flyer will be in the mix, as Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh is set to follow-up his Luxembourg performances with an appearance here in Uster. Cseh is entered in the 400m freestyle and all 3 butterfly events, not only setting the 32-year-old up for a battle with the aforementioned thoroughbreds, but also a duel with his young countryman Kristof Milak in the longer distances. Although Cseh holds the top seeds in both the 100m and 200m butterfly events, 17-year-old Milak has proven to be a rising force, holding the World Junior Records in each event with stunning times of 50.62 and 1:53.79.

The men’s 100m freestyle should be another furious display of power, as Japan’s Shinri Shioura, Belgium’s Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers and Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth will all try to race to the top of the podium. Italy’s Piero Codia is also lurking as the 4th seed heading into Uster.

The women’s field is stacked as well, with both a British and Canadian contingency, among other nations. World record holder Kylie Masse is scheduled to race, along with Olympic champion and teen teammate Penny Oleksiak. British national champions Holly Hibbott and Jocelyn Ulyett will also be looking to get additional racing in as the 2018 Commonwealth Games draw nearer.