2018 Georgia Fall Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

The first finals session from Athens will feature the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, along with the 200 free relays to start things off and the 400 medleys to close things out.

In this morning’s preliminaries, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil swam (what was) the fastest time in the country and hit an NCAA ‘A’ qualifying time of 21.62 in the women’s 50 freestyle, and her male teammate Andrew Seliskar also posted the top time in the nation in the 500 free. Seliskar clocked in at 4:13.02 to surpass Felix Auboeck (4:13.06) for the #1 time in the NCAA, but he swam the race as exhibition so won’t go head-to-head with Auboeck tonight.

Weitzeil’s swim was overtaken by Erika Brown at the Tennessee Invite, as she checked in with a nation-leading 21.52.

Michigan’s Gus Borges also went a time that was the fastest in the nation in the men’s 50 free, going a PB of 19.11, but that time was overtaken later in the morning by Tate Jackson (19.03) at the Texas Invite.

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.61

California, 1:26.94 Michigan, 1:27.61 Virginia, 1:29.03

A sizzling 21.05 anchor from Abbey Weitzeil gave the Cal women the win in the 200 free relay over Michigan, as she dove into the water trailing by three-tenths but blew by Wolverine anchor Miranda Tucker to seal the victory.

The team of Maddie Murphy (22.55), Katie McLaughlin (21.62), Amy Bilquist (21.72) and Weitzeil combined for a final time of 1:26.94, putting them well under the NCAA ‘A’ time of 1:28.61 and also bettering NC State’s nation-leading 1:27.64 from the IU Invite.

The Wolverines also finished inside the ‘A’ time by a full second in 1:27.61, with a strong showing from Siobhan Haughey (22.07), Catie DeLoof (21.74), Maggie MacNeil (21.79) and Tucker (22.01). They move into 2nd in the country behind only Cal.

Virginia (1:29.03) edged out Georgia (1:29.41) for 3rd, with their fastest split coming on the lead-off from Morgan Hill (22.05). The Bulldogs had one sub-22 leg from Veronica Burchill (21.88) swimming 2nd.

Both lead-off swims for Haughey and Hill were also notably lifetime bests.

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.41

California, 1:15.86 Michigan, 1:18.07 California ‘B’, 1:19.09

Just like the women, the Cal men overtook NC State for top spot in the country with a blistering 1:15.86 showing in the 200 free relay, over a second and a half under the ‘A’ cut of 1:17.41.

Pawel Sendyk led them off in 19.54, slightly trailing Michigan’s Gus Borges (19.45), and then Ryan Hoffer (18.76), Michael Jensen (18.71) and Andrew Seliskar (18.85) all dropped sub-19 legs to easily bring them to victory by over two seconds.

Borges was joined by teammates James Jones (19.28), Miles Smachlo (19.39) and Alex King (19.95), as they placed 2nd in 1:18.07, and the Cal ‘B’ team (1:19.09) edged out Virginia (1:19.11) and Georgia (1:19.24) for 3rd.

Javier Acevedo, who is swimming his first meet since breaking his foot early in the year, led off the Bulldogs in 19.74, which is less than a tenth off his lifetime best of 19.65.

Women’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.30

UGA sophomore Courtney Harnish caught early leader Rose Bi of Michigan with 100 yards to go and then pulled away with a blazing final two 50s of 27.00 and 26.87 to win in a final time of 4:36.06. That puts her inside the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 4:36.30, the first swimmer to do so in the event so far this season, and puts her less than four-tenths off her lifetime best of 4:35.69, done at this meet last year.

Bi was just over a second back for 2nd place in 4:37.24, which ranks her 3rd in the country behind Harnish and Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington (4:37.01). However, she’s typically been faster at this time of year, with the two fastest swims of her career (4:34.6, 4:35.0) coming at this meet in 2016 and 2017.

Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt (4:38.91) was less than a second off her PB for 3rd, and Virginia’s Paige Madden improved her lifetime best of 4:39.77 down to 4:39.19 for 4th.

Cal freshman Cassidy Bayer swam a lifetime best out of the ‘C’ final in 4:48.82, just behind UVA’s Erin Earley (4:47.49), who had her fastest swim since March of 2015.

Men’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:12.22

Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas and Patrick Callan went by teammate Felix Auboeck on the back-half of the men’s 500 free final to post the top-2 times in the nation in 4:11.45 and 4:12.56 respectively, with Vargas’ swim getting him under the ‘A’ cut of 4:12.22 and under Andrew Seliskar‘s 4:13.02 from this morning. That’s his 2nd fastest swim ever, trailing his 4:11.11 from the 2018 Big Tens, while Callan’s swim was well under his previous best of 4:13.78.

Auboeck, who came into the weekend as the fastest swimmer in the nation with his 4:13.06 from the ACC/B1G Challenge, couldn’t hold the pace down the last few lengths and ended up 3rd in 4:14.45. Trenton Julian (4:15.77) and Sean Grieshop (4:16.38) of Cal both had small adds from the morning to take 4th and 5th.

Women’s 200 IM Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:54.31

Siobhan Haughey of Michigan overtook early leader Keaton Blovad of Cal on the third leg with a 33.69 breast split and then out-split everyone coming home (27.23) to win the women’s 200 IM in a time of 1:55.04, ranking her 5th in the nation (coming into tonight). Her best time of 1:53.48 was done at this meet last year, and she also hit 1:53.5 at both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships last season.

Freshman Alicia Wilson, a Great Britain native, also ran down her Golden Bear teammate Blovad on the breaststroke and then held her at bay on the freestyle to edge her out for 2nd in 1:55.77, improving on her best time from prelims (1:56.84). Blovad was 3rd in 1:56.41 after recording the fastest fly (24.86) and back (28.01) splits in the field, her 2nd fastest swim ever outside of her 1:55.72 from the 2018 Big Pac-12s.

Sarah Darcel made it a 2-3-4 finish for Cal in 1:56.51, putting her just under two-tenths better than she was here last year (1:56.69).

Men’s 200 IM Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

Women’s 50 Free Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.74

Men’s 50 Free Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 19.00

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:32.20

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final