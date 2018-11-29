Weitzeil Hits 50 Free ‘A’ Cut At Day 1 Prelims Of Georgia Invite

2018 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

There were a ton of fast swims during the first preliminary session of the 2018 Georgia Fall Invite, including the fastest 50 freestyles in the country coming from Michigan’s Gus Borges and Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil. Read a full recap of prelims below.

Women’s Recap

500 Free

Rose Bi of Michigan clocked the top time in the women’s 500 in 4:39.34, putting her 6th in the country, while Cal’s Robin Neumann (4:39.90) also cracked 4:40. That’s a best time for Neumann, who previously had been 4:40.92 at the 2018 Pac-12s, and both swimmers were under last season’s NCAA invite time (4:40.50).

200 IM

Siobhan Haughey of Michigan took the top seed in the 200 IM in 1:56.45, putting her under last season’s invite time of 1:56.76. Haughey has been on a tear early this season, holding the #1 time in the country in the 200 free and #3 in the 100 free. Her best time, done at this meet last year, stands at 1:53.48, well under the ‘A’ cut of 1:54.31 that she’ll likely be shooting for tonight.

Cal first and second years Alicia Wilson and Sarah Darcel were also under 1:57 for 2nd and 3rd in 1:56.84 and 1:56.85 respectively, with Wilson’s swim being a massive personal best. This is her first season swimming yards after coming over from Great Britain, so she takes down her old best of 2:01.86 set at their dual with Texas a few weeks ago.

50 Free

Weitzeil blasted a time of 21.62 in the women’s 50, getting her under the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 21.74 and moving her past Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin (21.64) for the fastest time in the country. Weitzeil’s fastest swim ever during invite season, done last year, is 21.44.

Morgan Hill of Virginia was just .04 off her lifetime best to qualify 2nd in 22.19, and Veronica Burchill of Georgia was also under the time that qualified for NCAAs last season (22.30) in 22.20. Maggie MacNeil, a Michigan freshman who has been 22.08 already this season, hit that time right on the mark for 4th overall in 22.30.

Men’s Recap

500 Free

Felix Auboeck came into this weekend as the fastest swimmer in the country in the men’s 500, and does head into tonight’s final as the top seed, but he still lost his #1 ranking this morning as Andrew Seliskar blasted a 4:13.02 swimming exhibition.

This was Seliskar’s first time swimming the event since high school, and improves his previous personal best of 4:16.17 by over three seconds. He moves past Auboeck’s 4:13.06 from the ACC/B1G Challenge for #1 in the country.

Auboeck was a very solid 4:13.78 this morning to qualify 1st for the final, followed closely by his Wolverine teammates Ricardo Vargas (4:13.97) and Patrick Callan (4:14.00). They move to 4th and 5th in the NCAA, with Vargas recording his 3rd fastest swim ever and Callan his 2nd fastest, just .22 off his best time.

Walker Higgins of Georgia was less than a second off his lifetime best for 4th in 4:15.16, and Cal’s Trenton Julian dropped close to eight seconds to qualify 5th in 4:15.33. They were all under the NCAA invited time from last season (4:16.08).

200 IM

Seliskar then cruised to the top seed in the men’s 200 IM in 1:43.42, with a notably quick 28.94 breaststroke split. His fastest swim ever outside of an NCAA or Pac-12 Championship meet was done here in 2016, where he was 1:42.41. Last season he was about the same in 1:42.46.

His teammates Zheng Quah (1:43.82) and Mike Thomas (1:43.84) also cracked 1:44 for 2nd and 3rd, with Quah’s swim his 2nd fastest ever. They were the only three under last season’s invited time (1:44.03), while Javier Acevedo of Georgia did have a notable return to action after breaking his foot at the beginning of the season, advancing to the final and achieving a new personal best of 1:44.62 (6th overall).

50 Free

Wolverine sophomore Gus Borges threw down a time of 19.11 in the men’s 50 for the top time in the country, surpassing Robert Howard‘s 19.23 from two weeks ago. The swim also improves on his previous best time of 19.26 from the 2018 Big Tens.

Cal’s Pawel Sendyk qualified 2nd in 19.26, putting him 4th in the country, and Ryan Hoffer (19.42) and Michael Jensen (19.48) also had strong swims for 3rd and 4th. Last season it took a 19.36 to get invited to NCAAs. Zheng Quah also notably swam his first ever 50 yard free as exhibition and went 19.61.