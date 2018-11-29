6x NJCAA Champ Camryn Wheals Commits to UNLV

Camryn Wheals, a native of Pretoria, South Africa, has committed to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas next fall. Wheals is currently in her second year at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Nevada – Las Vegas as I continue my swimming career.”

Wheals is a sprint free specialist who won 3 individual events and 3 relays in her freshman season at IRSC at the 2018 NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) National Championships last March. . She won the 50 free (23.75), the 100 free (51.08), and the 200 free (1:51.68), and was runner-up in the 50 fly (25.52). She contributed to Indian River’s first-place 200 free relay (23.13 anchor), 400 free relay (52.02), and 800 free relay (1:51.23 anchor).

Wheals would have been a B-finalist in the 100 free and a C-finalist in the 200 free at the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships. She will join a Runnin’ Rebels freestyle group that consists of sophomores Lauren Smith and Caitlyn Schreiber and junior Sofia Carnevale, among others, when she suits up next fall.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 free – 23.75
  • 100 free – 51.08
  • 200 free – 1:51.68

Rick Paine

Congrats Camryn. FYI, Sofia transferred to Georgia

1 hour ago

