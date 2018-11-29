2018 Texas Invite Day 2 Finals Live Recap

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

We should be in store for an exciting evening of racing on the second night of the 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invite. This meet follows the same format as NCAA, except that there are no prelims relays, so tonight we’ll have the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay.

The Arizona distance crew put on a show this morning, with Hannah Cox and Brooks Fail swimming the swiftest times in the 500 free prelims. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson swam a nation-leading 1:53.0 in the 200 IM, while Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine took the top seed on the men’s side. A pair of Longhorns, freshman Grace Ariola and senior Tate Jackson, will be swimming in lane 4 in the 50 free this evening.

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals

Texas, 1:26.84 Arizona, 1:28.43 USC, 1:28.88

The Longhorn women got things off to a very fast start, with a 1:26.84 that just eclipses the 1:26.94 the Cal women swam earlier in the evening to take over the fastest time in the country. Grace Ariola staked Texas to an early lead with a 21.73 leadoff, and Julia Cook (21.82), Anelise Deiner (21.59), and Claire Adams (21.70) all split under 22.

Arizona took 2nd, with Katrina Konopka‘s 21.29 split leading the way for the Wildcats. Jamie Stone led off in 22.48, and Kayla Filipek and Ashley Sutherland both split 22-low. Their time of 1:28.43 was also good for a NCAA A cut.

Louise Hansson was the only other women to split under 22 on an ‘A’ relay, as USC took 3rd with a 1:28.88, just shy of three-tenths off of the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals

Texas, 1:16.02 Arizona, 1:17.70 Stanford, 1:17.97

Tate Jackson became the first man to break 19 seconds this season as he led off the Longhorns’ relay with a 18.79. That’s a lifetime best for Jackson, whose previous best was a 18.95 from last season’s Big 12 Champs. It was a bit of an ad hoc relay from there for Texas. Townley Haas, who’s not likely to swim this at NCAAs with the 500 free right after it, split 19.01. Luke Bowman got the nod after breaking 20 for the first time this morning, and made the most of the opportunity with a 19.32 split, while relay veteran John Shebat anchored in 18.90. Even without Daniel Krueger, who’s likely to end up on this relay at NCAAs, that’s the 2nd-fastest time in the NCAA, just behind Cal’s 1:15.86 earlier tonight.

Arizona’s been swimming well though the first two days, and their men put together four splits in between 19.2 and 19.5 to take 2nd in 1:17.70, with Chatham Dobbs leading the way with a 19.26 lead off. Stanford finished 3rd in 1:17.97, while USC was DQ’d for an early take-off by Carsten Vissering. From the splits on the live results, it appears that USC would’ve finished right around 1:17-high without the early take-off, which was listed as only 0.02s.

Women’s 500 Free Finals

Joanna Evans, Texas, 4:35.76 Kirsten Jacobsen, Arizona 4:36.81 Hannah Cox, Arizona, 4:38.18

Joanna Evans won this event for the second year in a row, securing a NCAA ‘A’ cut with a 4:35.76. That’s her 2nd-best time ever, ranking only behind last year’s 4:35.05 here. If Evans can back up this time at NCAAs, she and Evie Pfeifer stand a good chance of giving the Longhorns two women in the A-final come March.

The Arizona Wildcats have a pair of possible NCAA A-finalists themselves, as Kirsten Jacobsen (4:36.81) and Hannah Cox (4:38.18) took 2nd and 3rd tonight. Jacobsen placed 3rd at NCAAs last year, and Cox’s background suggests she should be able to score at NCAAs as well; she has a 4:37.82 under her belt from high school. Ayumi Macias finished 6th for the Wildcats, touching in 4:46.49.

Allison Schmitt had a small improvement over her time from this morning, dipping under 4:40 to take 4th in 4:39.83.

The aforementioned Pfeifer finished 5th, stopping the clock at the very round time of 4:40.0. Her Texas teammates Quinn Carrozza (4:47.08) and Remedy Rule (4:49.25) took 7th and 8th.

Men’s 500 Free Finals

Brooks Fail, Arizona, 4:11.84 Jack LeVant, Stanford, 4:13.11 Drew Kibler, Texas, 4:15.09

Have we mentioned that Arizona’s distance crew is looking strong so far? Brooks Fail improved on his lifetime best for the second time today, draping 1.7 seconds from prelims to finals and touching first in 4:11.84. That’s a NCAA ‘A’ cut and the 2nd-best time nationwide this season, ranking only behind the 4:11.45 Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas swam earlier this evening. Fail came into today with a personal best of 4:14.82, so he’s knocked that down by almost three seconds today.

Stanford freshman Jack LeVant also improved his personal best for the second time today, dropping over a second, 4:14.22 to 4:13.11, from this morning and taking 2nd behind Fail. LeVant set the Stanford record in the 200 free leading off the 800 free relay yesterday.

The only man faster than LeVant last night was Texas freshman Drew Kibler, who took 3rd tonight in 4:15.09. That’s his 2nd-best time, coming in only behind his 4:14.42 from last winter’s Speedo Winter Junior Champs.

It was an epic battle between those three men, as all three were virtually dead even at the 400, but Fail split 48.66 over the final laps to take the win.

Stanford’s True Sweetser took 4th with a 4:15.71, while his teammates James Murphy and Johannes Calloni tied for 6th with a 4:18.50, both a bit slower than this morning. Grant Shoults went 4:28.95 in the B-final after swimming 4:20.23 this morning in his first race of the season.

Texas also got a 5th place finish from Alexander Zettle (4:16.05) and 8th from Jeff Newkirk, who touched in 4:23.02 after going 4:17.60 this morning.

The Longhorns got some big drops from swimmer in the other heats, though. Chris Yeager dropped nearly three seconds from this morning to win the B-final in 4:16.95. Sam Pomajevich dropped six seconds to win the C final in 4:16.04, and Parker Neri nearly dropped six seconds to win the D-final in 4:19.62.

Women’s 200 IM Finals

Beata Nelson, Wisconsin, 1:53.61 Tatum Wade, USC, 1:56.77 Kirsten Vose, USC, 1:57.97

The top three women finished in the same exact order as they did in this morning’s prelims. Beata Nelson couldn’t quite match her 1:53.08 from this morning, but only Ella Eastin has been after than Nelson’s 1:53.61 tonight.

USC’s Tatum Wade and Kirsten Vose were very close to their times from this morning, with Wade adding just a couple tenths to come in at 1:56.77, and Vose dropping 0.07s for a 1:57.91. Maggie Aroesty finished 7th for the Trojans with a 1:59.52.

Wisconsin got three women beside Nelson in the A-final, and took 4th-6th, with Jess Unicomb going 1:58.00, Lillie Hosack 1:48.29, and Megan Doty a 1:59.05.

Nora McCullagh took 8th in 1:59.58 as the sole Longhorn in the A-final.

Men’s 200 IM Finals

Abraham DeVine, Stanford, 1:42.71 Matthew Willenbring, Texas, 1:42.77 Ryan Harty, Texas, 1:44.41

The men’s 200 IM brought us the closest race so far this evening. Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine was in the lead at the halfway point, touching in 47.75, with Texas’s Sam Stewart and USC’s Patrick Mulcare both within a couple tenths. But it was Texas’s Matthew Willenbring, who split 29.84/24.31 over the back half, who nearly upset DeVine. In the end, DeVine held on to win by 0.06s seconds, while Willenbring had to “settle” for punching his first ticket to NCAAs and a time that puts him roughly 4th in the nation, pending other results tonight.

Texas’s Ryan Harty had four solid splits to take 3rd in 1:44.41. Stanford’s Alex Liang took 4th in 1:44.59, while Stewart and Mulcare ended up 5th and 6th with times of 1:44.72 and 1:45.19, respectively.

Stanford’s Brennan Pastorek (1:46.02) and Texas’s Braden Vines (1:46.60) rounded out the top eight.

Women’s 50 Free Finals

Men’s 50 Free Finals

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals